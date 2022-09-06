scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Paul Pogba doubtful for World Cup, Atalanta top of Serie A, Rublev topples Norrie in US Open

France midfielder Paul Pogba likely to miss the World Cup in Qatar after having knee surgery. Atalanta moved two points clear at the top of Serie A after they secured a 2-0 win against Monza. Andrey Rublev rolled past Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the US Open quarter-finals.

(L-R) Paul Pogba likely to miss World Cup; Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund in action with Monza's Matteo Pessina; Andrey Rublev in action against Cameron Norrie. (Reuters)

France midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to miss the football world cup to be played in Qatar, later this year. The 29-year-old might miss the tournament after having knee surgery.

Pogba suffered the injury in July and is yet to play a single game for Juventus since moving to the Italian giants as a free agent from Manchester United.

France will open their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 22.

Pogba scored in the 4-1 win over Croatia in 2018 as France won the World Cup for a second time.

“This morning Pogba trained for the second time, but then stopped, and it was then decided that he undergo surgery,” said Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

“We will realistically get him back in January.”

Serie A: Atlanta two points clear at the top

Atlanta has moved two points clear of Napoli and defending champions AC Milan in the Serie A after their 2-0 win over bottom-placed Monza.

Atalanta are now on top of the league with 13 points.

The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour mark after being set up by Ademola Lookman.

Eight minutes later, Lookman appeared to have the tap in but on closer review there was a deflection and the score went down as an own goal from Monza defender Marlon.

After five games, Atalanta moved two points ahead of Napoli and defending champion AC Milan, with Udinese, Roma and Torino all three points back.

Monza, making its top-division debut, has lost all five of its matches, leaving coach Giovanni Stroppa at risk of losing his job.

US Open: Rublev beats Norrie in straight sets

World No 9 Andrey Rublev defeated No 7 Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to reach the US Open quarter-finals.

Rublev fired down 11 aces in what turned out to be a brisk affair, which would have come as a relief considering he had been stretched to five-sets in two of his previous three matches.

On the hunt for a maiden major title, Rublev’s recent hard court performances painted an inconsistent picture, as he crashed out of his Montreal opener to Briton Dan Evans and lost in the last 16 at Cincinnati.

Rublev will take on Frances Tiafoe, who ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak.

