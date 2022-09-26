While You Were Asleep: Pakistan level T20I series, Tiafoe seals Laver Cup for Team World, Denmark stun France in Nations League

Haris Rauf’s two wickets in the penultimate over helped Pakistan to pull off a thrilling three-run win over England to square the seven-match series at 2-2.

Chasing Pakistan’s 166, England needed 33 off 18 balls but greatly improved its chances when Liam Dawson (34 off 17) smacked fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for 24 runs in the 18th over — including four boundaries and a six.

Dawson then pulled pacer Haris Rauf for another boundary early in the next over. At 162 for 7, and needing only five runs off 10 balls, England were the favourite to win. But Rauf (3-32) had different ideas as he grabbed the vital wicket of Dawson, who was caught at midwicket, before rattling the stumps of Olly Stone for a golden duck.

Man of the moment @HarisRauf14 adds Pakistan’s win in the fourth T20I on the National Stadium honours board ✍️#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/7HtYsmzNLv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

With four required off the final over, Reece Topley was run out at the non-striker’s end as England was dismissed for 163 with four balls to spare.

A win to remember in Pakistan’s 200th T20I 🌟 On this occasion, let’s take a look at all those who have led 🇵🇰 in T20Is and their captaincy record.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/gClibwgumZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

Earlier, Rizwan lived up to his billing as the world’s top-ranked T20 batsman. He scored 67-ball 88 and shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket with captain Babar Azam.

The Pakistan middle-order, however, faltered again with Shan Masood (21) and Khushdil Shah (2) falling cheaply as England restricted the hosts to 166 for 4 despite a late flurry from Asif Ali (13 not out).

Team World beat star-studded Team Europe

Frances Tiafoe stole Roger Federer’s spotlight as he staved off four match points and came back to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8, giving Team World its first triumph in five editions.

Tiafoe again showed the world why he is a different beast in the tiebreakers. He went a tournament-record 8-0 in tiebreakers at Flushing Meadows this month and was just as resilient Sunday.

“I kept saying all week… that this was our year.” The belief of @FTiafoe is one of victory.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/Lgz5ATcbIF — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 25, 2022

Two days ago, Tiafoe, a US Open runner-up, alongwith Jack Sock had defeated Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in a tearful farewell or the Swiss great at the O2 Arena.

“Next year we’re gonna try to bring the cup back to Europe.” Team Europe Captain Bjorn Borg already has his focus on #LaverCup 2023. pic.twitter.com/7gYelsVJoC — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 25, 2022

Team World enjoyed a super Sunday as Canadian young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(3). Earlier, Auger-Aliassime had partnered American Sock to a 2-6 6-3 10-8 win against Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

“Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too.” He may not be playing but @rogerfederer‘s in for #LaverCup 2023. pic.twitter.com/IcjGuU9FYj — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 25, 2022

Team World will be aiming to retain their title next year when the event takes place in Vancouver.

Denmark beat holders France

Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen goals helped Denmark to beat Defending Nations League and World Cup champion France lost 2-0.

The French and the Danes will meet again in Qatar with Tunisia and Australia also in their group.

Kylian Mbappe had a good shot parried away by Kasper Schmeichel and Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga bossed the midfield as France were on top in the opening stages of a lively game, but they gradually faded away.

Thomas Delaney had Denmark’s first chance in the 23rd minute when his header was blocked by Alphonse Areola.

The hosts opened the scoring on 34 minutes when Dolberg latched on to a perfect cross from Christian Eriksen.

Five minutes later, Skov Olsen’s volley from just outside the area gave Denmark a 2-0 lead.

France lacked defensive stability with Raphael Varane on the bench as Deschamps looked to preserve other key players amid a packed schedule.

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud were also substituted in the second half, as with Austria trailing in Croatia, Les Bleus had nothing to gain or lose in the finale.

World champions France, who had several first-choice players out injured, including Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Hugo Lloris, were a far cry from their best. Deschamps will be crossing fingers that all have recovered for the tournament in Qatar.