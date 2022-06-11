While You Were Asleep: Mitchell hits six straight into fan’s beer glass, Murray stuns Tsitsipas, Swiatek to miss Berlin Open

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell struck a big six off the bowling of Jack Leach on the opening day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge and the ball went straight into a fan’s pint of beer.

What a shot from Daryl Mitchell – hopefully he'll get the guy another pint…#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uDm7cu3RrN — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) June 10, 2022

Earlier, England put down three catches, while Daryl Mitchell (82 not out) and Tom Blundell (67 not out) shared an unbroken 149-run stand to see New Zealand on top at 318-4 after day one of the second Test. Zak Crawley dropped Henry Nicholls on 17 and the former sipper Joe Root put down two, Mitchell on 17 and Blundell on 47.

For England, Ben Stokes (2/40) and James Anderson (2/42) bagged two wickets each.

Murray sinks Tsitsipas in Stuttgart

Andy Murray has secured his first victory over a top-five opponent in six years with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday. It was the first time Murray has beaten a player ranked in the world’s top five since 2016

Andy Murray + grass = magic 🪄 He scores his first Top 5 win since 2016 over the first seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4) 6-3 🙌 @andy_murray | @theweissenhof | #BOSSOPEN pic.twitter.com/Ssk7jO48qi — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 10, 2022

The two-times Wimbledon champion stepped up his preparation for the grasscourt major starting from June 27. Murray will play Nick Kyrgios in the last four.

“It was an amazing atmosphere. Almost full crowd. Beautiful weather today, really nice conditions to play tennis. I thought I did well. He served unbelievably in the first set,” Murray said in his on-court interview.

“I felt like I had very few chances, but when he was creating chances on my serve, I stayed strong. I played a really solid tie-break and in the second set, once I was in the rallies, I felt like I was dictating a lot of the points. It was a good performance,” he added.

Swiatek to skip Berlin Open

Women’s and World No 1 tennis player and current French Open champion Iga Swiatek will not play in the Berlin Open WTA 500 tournament, starting next week due to a shoulder issue. Swiatek hopes to be fully fit for Wimbledon. The oldest Grand Slam tournament begins June 27.

Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final last week to win her second Grand Slam title. She had earlier won in Paris in 2020.

Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin. I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon. — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 10, 2022

The 21-year-old Swiatek took over as world number one when Australian Ash Barty announced her shock retirement in March. The Pole has now won 35 consecutive matches – matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.