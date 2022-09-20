While You Were Asleep: NZ annouce T20 World Cup squad, Nitschke confirmed as Aus-W team coach and NZ-W beat WI-W by 5 runs

New Zealand have named a largely settled 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup with Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell the only players who did not feature in the squad that made the final in 2021.

Martin Guptill will play in his seventh T20 World Cup and Devon Conway will keep wickets in addition to his batting duties at the tournament, which starts for the Black Caps with a re-run of last year’s final against Australia in Sydney on Oct. 22.

New Zealand also face Afghanistan, England and two as yet undetermined qualifiers from the opening stage of the tournament in Group 1 of the Super 12.

15 member NZ squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Australia confirm Nitschke as Mott’s full-time successor

Australia have confirmed former all-rounder Shelley Nitschke will take on the role as coach of their women’s team on a full-time basis.

Nitschke has been filling in for the recently departed Matthew Mott and led the powerful Australians to their first ever gold medal during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month.

The 45-year-old has been rewarded with a four-year deal and will continue her role ahead of next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

NZ-W beat WI-W by 5 runs in 1st ODI

New Zealand claim ICC Women's Championship points in Antigua with a DLS victory over the West Indies!

New Zealand Women’s cricket team managed to beat hosts West Indies Women by 5 runs (D/L method) in a rain-interrupted 1st ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on September 19 (Monday). The visitors took 1-0 lead in three-match series. This was West Indies’ first game in this format since losing to Australia in the 50-over Women’s World Cup semi-final earlier this year in New Zealand. In a match reduced to 35-overs per side due to rain, the West Indies were able to post 168-7 after New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first. The second ODI bowls off on Thursday.

With Agencies inputs