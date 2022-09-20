While You Were Asleep: NZ annouce T20 World Cup squad, Nitschke confirmed as Aus-W team coach and Qatari ambassador faces LGBT-rights appeal before World Cup

New Zealand have named a largely settled 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup with Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell the only players who did not feature in the squad that made the final in 2021.

Martin Guptill will play in his seventh T20 World Cup and Devon Conway will keep wickets in addition to his batting duties at the tournament, which starts for the Black Caps with a re-run of last year’s final against Australia in Sydney on Oct. 22.

New Zealand also face Afghanistan, England and two as yet undetermined qualifiers from the opening stage of the tournament in Group 1 of the Super 12.

15 member NZ squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Australia confirm Nitschke as Mott’s full-time successor

Nitschke played more than 100 games for Australia during a seven-year international career and has been working as an assistant coach under Mott since 2018. (FILE)

Australia have confirmed former all-rounder Shelley Nitschke will take on the role as coach of their women’s team on a full-time basis.

Nitschke has been filling in for the recently departed Matthew Mott and led the powerful Australians to their first ever gold medal during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month.

The 45-year-old has been rewarded with a four-year deal and will continue her role ahead of next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Qatari ambassador faces LGBT-rights appeal before World Cup

Peru fans cheer before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Australia and Peru in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, June 13, 2022. Qatar’s ambassador to Germany was personally urged to abolish his country’s death penalty for homosexuality at a congress hosted by the German soccer federation on human rights in the World Cup host country. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed, file) Peru fans cheer before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Australia and Peru in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, June 13, 2022. Qatar’s ambassador to Germany was personally urged to abolish his country’s death penalty for homosexuality at a congress hosted by the German soccer federation on human rights in the World Cup host country. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed, file)

Qatar’s ambassador to Germany was urged Monday to abolish his country’s death penalty for homosexuality at a human rights congress hosted by the German soccer federation two months before the Middle East country stages the World Cup. Fan representative Dario Minden switched to English to directly address the Qatari ambassador, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, at the congress in Frankfurt.

“I’m a man and I love men,” Minden said. “I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football. Because the most important rule in football is football is for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re lesbian, if you’re gay. It’s for everyone. For the boys. For the girls. And for everyone in between.”

