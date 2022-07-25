While You Were Asleep: Nigeria’s Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold, Williamson back in NZ white ball tour of WI, Pucovski to train at MRF Academy in Chennai

It was an eventful outing for Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan in the women’s 100 metres hurdle race. She won gold at the World Championships. It was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit.

Amusan broke the world record earlier on Sunday by running 12.12 in the semi-final at Hayward Field.

SHE DID IT ‼️ After breaking the world record in the semis, Tobi Amusan 🇳🇬 storms to world 100m hurdles title in the final 🥇 12.06 (+2.5 m/s)!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/63ARrU15YK — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

She ran 12.06 to beat Jamaica’s Britany Anderson by 0.17. That time is not a record because she had a 2.5 meter-per-second wind behind her, which is .5 over the legal limit. The wind on the record-setter was 0.9.

The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at the worlds in 2019, broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same semifinal heat and finished second.

In 2016, Harrison also broke the record under unusual circumstances — in London, a week before the Olympics started after she had failed to qualify for the U.S. team heading to Rio de Janeiro.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze.

It was the first gold medal for the Nigerian team in a meet that has been dominated by the Americans.

Kane Williamson returns to New Zealand’s T20 squad

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been named in his first white-ball squad since the T20 World Cup as they are set to for their first tour of the Caribbean in eight years.

Williamson, who played his last T20 match in the defeat by Australia in the World Cup final last November, will captain identical T20 and one-day squads to play the West Indies in six white-ball matches starting in Jamaica on August 10.

Head coach Gary Stead on the squad to face @windiescricket in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs this August. More | https://t.co/vzWD7qwKnz #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/l8S7rFZkpQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 24, 2022

Williamson will be joined by pace veterans Trent Boult and Tim Southee and batsman Devon Conway, all of whom were rested following the team’s 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series in June.

New Zealand wrapped up a 3-0 T20 series defeat of Ireland with a six-wicket win in Belfast last week.

Several players who featured in that series have been omitted for the West Indies tour, including Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.

Batsmen Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell have broken into New Zealand’s best 15 in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup hosted by champions Australia in October-November.

Allen made his ODI debut against Ireland this month, while Bracewell made his T20I debut against the Irish last week.

New Zealand ODI and T20 squads: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Pucovski in selectors radar

Will Pucovski is among one of eight young talents who will be training at the MRF Academy in Chennai as part of a development tour, the Cricket Australia has said in a statement.

Accompanying the 24-year-old will be West Australians Josh Philippe, Teague Wyllie and Cooper Connolly, South Australian opener Henry Hunt and spinners Matt Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy and Tanveer Sangha.

The 10-day visit, which forms part of a longstanding exchange between the MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia, is predominately focused on emerging batsmen and spin bowlers that the National Selection Panel feel will benefit from the experience in subcontinent conditions.

The eight players will integrate with local players in training and in a two-day and one-day match within the camp block.

The group will be coached by former Sri Lankan allrounder Thilan Samaraweera with Australian fast bowler great Glenn McGrath joining the coaching staff in his role as a consultant with the MRF Academy. As part of the exchange two Indian fast bowlers are on their way to Brisbane where they will take part in Queensland Cricket’s inaugural KFC T20 Max competition.

Left-arm fast bowlers Chetan Sakariya (Delhi Capitals) and Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings) both have Indian Premier League experience and will also train at the Bupa National Cricket Centre and join Queensland Bulls pre-season training.

Pucovski missed most of Victoria’s games last season following his latest concussion setback but returned to the field at the back end of the season, scoring 59 in the Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia. It would be a great chance for the 24-year-old Victorian prodigy to play in Indian conditions. It might help him to break into Australia’s Test squad. Australia are set to tour India in 2023 for a four-Test series in March.