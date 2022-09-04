scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Nadal finds rhythm, Ten Hag vows to work with Ronaldo, Mbappe scores twice in PSG win

Rafael Nadal defeated Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 to ease into the US Open fourth round. Ronaldo didn’t have pre-season and you cannot miss that, says Ten Hag. Mbappe scored twice from Messi's assists as they won 3-0 at Nantes.

(L-R) Nadal celebrates after winning his match against Richard Gasquet; Cristiano Ronaldo applauds after the match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford ; Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring. (AP & Reuters)

After surviving scares in the first two rounds at the US Open, it seems like Rafael Nadal has finally got his rhythm back.

The 36-year-old defeated old foe Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 in straight sets to ease into the US Open fourth round.

It was one-way traffic for Nadal, who looked rusty in the opening tow rounds at the Flushing Meadows. Nadal now leads Gasquet 18-0.

Up next for Nadal is American hope Frances Tiafoe who advanced with a 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 win over Argentine 14th seed Diego Schwartzman. Nadal is 2-0 against Tiafoe.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June, then got to the semifinals at Wimbledon before pulling out of the grass-court tournament because of a torn abdominal muscle.

Ten Hag on Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has vowed to work with out-of-favour Cristiano Ronaldo, but have his doubts about the 37-year-old’s fitness.

United will take on table-topper Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“I will be his friend and sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation,” said Ten Hag on the Portuguese striker who failed to secure his exit from the club in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League.

However, the manager feels Ronaldo’s fitness is not upto the mark after he missed the pre-season.

“As we all know he didn’t have the pre-season and you cannot miss the pre-season,” said Ten Hag. “It is a base and especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type compared to last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and certain positioning [of players], in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness.”

The uncertainty around Ronaldo’s future at United’s Playing XI only increased following the signing of another forward, Brazil international Antony, from Ajax.

Mbappe stars in PSG’s win

Kylian Mbappe scored twice from Lionel Messi’s assists as PSG won 3-0 at 10-man Nantes to remain leader of the Ligue 1.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a curled right-footed shot from the left side of the box into the opposite corner. He was set up by Messi on the break.

Messi was again the provider for Mbappe’s second goal — this time from close range — which was initially disallowed for offside in the 53rd but given after a VAR check.

Nuno Mendes completed the scoring in the 67th from the rebound after Neymar hit the post.

PSG are undefeated in six league matches and have scored 24 goals. PSG has 16 of a possible 18 points

PSG leads undefeated Marseille in the standings on goal difference, who defeated Auxerre 2-0.

