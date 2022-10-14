While You Were Asleep: Manchester United win on McTominay late goal, Arsenal victorious in EL and Swiatek downs Zheng to reach San Diego quarters

Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

McTominay received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford.

Uzoho made some great saves for the Cypriot club, denying Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and others. Casemiro hit the crossbar in the first half.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay, second left, scores the opening goal against Omonia during a group E Europa League soccer match between Manchester United and Omonia at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Ronaldo made a rare start for United as he is pressing his case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season.

The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who seems to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season.

Despite dominating, United failed to find the back of the net until McTominay struck to ensure the victory a week after they had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1.

Arsenal register 1-0 win

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, scores their side's first goal of the game behind Bodo/Glimt's goalkeeper Nikita Haikin during the Europa League group A soccer match between Bodo Glimt and Arsenal at the Aspmyra stadium, in Bodo, Norway, Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with its third straight Europa League victory.

Saka was fed by Sambi Lokonga to net the decider for the Premier League leaders in the 24th minute.

Arsenal is atop Group A with nine points from three games — with a match against PSV Eindhoven postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Swiatek downs Zheng to reach San Diego quarters

Iga Swiatek closes in on an eighth title this season. (Reuters) Iga Swiatek closes in on an eighth title this season. (Reuters)

World number one Iga Swiatek tamed China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-4 4-6 6-1 on Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open and close in on an eighth title this season.

Swiatek, who nearly clinched an eighth trophy last week losing in the final of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, brought her form back with her to the United States where she claimed the U.S. Open crown last month.

It will be Swiatek’s 12th quarterfinal of the year where she will take on the winner between American Coco Gauff and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who meet later on Thursday.

