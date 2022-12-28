While You Were Asleep: Man United outplay Forest 3-0, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 and Djokovic back in Australia a year after deportation

As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United’s ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford as United moved to within a point of fourth-place Tottenham.

🫶 A special night made all the more memorable by your incredible support. See you in 2023, Old Trafford ❤️#MUFC || #MUNNFO pic.twitter.com/GEjXladUQS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2022

However, if United’s manager is to guide his team to a top-four finish in his first season at the club, he is likely to need more firepower to cover the exit of Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated last month.

Substitute Fred completed the scoring in the 87th minute — but Ten Hag was frustrated by a host of missed opportunities.

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0, loses Reece James to injury

After missing the World Cup because of a knee injury, Reece James sparked fears of a fresh setback when he limped off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday. The England right back looked close to tears when substituted after 53 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s really too soon, but it’s the same area so we are concerned and we’ll have to see over the next 24-48 hours,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said. James was left out of England’s World Cup squad after sustaining a knee injury in October. And there are fears he has suffered a recurrence in his first competitive game back.

“He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed,” Potter said. “He’s been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team.”

Potter said the plan was to have James play 60 minutes. Chelsea ended a three-game losing streak with the win.

Novak Djokovic back in Australia a year after deportation

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against Covid-19 vaccination, Tennis Australia confirmed Wednesday.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic of Falcons, serves to Austria’s Sebastian Ofner of Kites, during a match of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Serbia’s Novak Djokovic of Falcons, serves to Austria’s Sebastian Ofner of Kites, during a match of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International, which starts Sunday.

The 35-year-old Serb arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday night, the governing body confirmed. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley indicated at a news conference Tuesday that Djokovic had arrived.

The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16-29 in Melbourne. Djokovic missed the Grand Slam last year because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Australia has since lifted strict rules for unvaccinated travelers.

-With AP inputs