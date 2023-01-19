While You Were Asleep: Man United halted by Palace, Dzeko inspires Inter to Italian Super Cup win and Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at the Australian Open

Manchester United’s title momentum was dramatically halted Wednesday ahead of its visit to Premier League leader Arsenal at the weekend.

Leading Crystal Palace 1-0 after 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, United looked set to rack up a 10th straight win in all competitions and move up to second in the table, just six points off the top.

Michael Olise, however, completely changed the mood of the night by scoring a free kick in the first minute of stoppage time to earn Palace a 1-1 draw.

Now, instead of being able to cut the Londoners’ lead to three points, defeat would leave United 11 points adrift having played a game more.

Ten Hag has so far talked down United’s unlikely title challenge, but the improvement in his team has been evident on the back of nine straight wins before Palace, including a 2-1 victory against second-place Manchester City last weekend.

Džeko inspires Inter to Italian Super Cup win over Milan

Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes.

Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s opener. World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez sealed the result late on as Inter lifted the first trophy of the Italian season at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I will be 22 soon,” joked Džeko, who turns 37 in March but is showing little sign of slowing down.

Attention will now turn back to the league, where there will be another Milan derby on Feb. 5.

The result will increase worries over Milan’s start to the year, especially after such a dismal performance. It beat Salernitana in its first match in 2023 but followed that up with two draws in the league and also was eliminated from the Italian Cup.

No. 5 Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka improved her winning streak to six as she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The No. 5-seeded Sabalenka, who began the year by winning the title in Adelaide, trailed the American 3-1 early in the match but won five straight games to take the opening set and then eased through the second.

“I expected a great level from her today, that’s why I stayed focused from the beginning to the end,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will play either Elise Mertens, the No. 26-seeded player, or Lauren Davis in the third round.

