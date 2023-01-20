While You Were Asleep: Man City beat Tottenham 4-2, Krejcikova 1st to advance to Aus Open’s 4th round and Madrid rallies past Villarreal in Copa

After four Premier League titles in five years, Pep Guardiola publicly questioned Manchester City’s credentials to win another this season, even after cutting Arsenal’s lead at the top to five points on Thursday.

A rousing second-half fightback saw the defending champion score four goals to beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a performance that lifted the mood among City fans, who had jeered the team as it trailed 2-0 at halftime. For Guardiola, however, it was evidence that his players may have lost their edge after so much success.

First half:

0-0 ➡️ 2m 8s ➡️ 0-2 Second half:

After the derby loss to Manchester United last weekend, City watched Arsenal open up an eight-point advantage at the top of the standings and risked losing further ground as Tottenham raced into a commanding first-half lead through goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.

But City came back to score three times in 12 minutes after the break through Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyadh Mahrez.

Krejcikova 1st to advance to Australian Open’s 4th round

Barbora Krejcikova has become the first player to advance to the fourth round at the Australian Open this year after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina to open play Friday at Rod Laver Arena.

The 20th-seeded Czech player won the first five games of the match and dominated her Ukrainian opponent. Krejcikova has not dropped a set in three matches.

Later on the fifth day, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will have added motivation to advance and No. 1 Iga Swiatek and two leading American women are also in action.

Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked player left in the men’s draw following the exits of top-seeded and defending champion Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Casper Ruud.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist and 2021 French Open runner-up to Novak Djokovic, takes on Tallon Griekspoor for the first time in the next match on Rod Laver.

Madrid rallies past Villarreal in Copa

Real Madrid appeared on the verge of elimination from the Copa del Rey on Thursday, facing another demoralizing blow just days after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to rival Barcelona in Saudi Arabia.

But with three goals in less than 30 minutes, Madrid rallied to overcome a two-goal deficit in the first half and defeated Villarreal 3-2 to advance to the Copa quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Barcelona earlier Thursday advanced with a 5-0 rout of third-division club Ceuta, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.

Dani Ceballos scored Madrid’s go-ahead goal with a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 86th minute to give his team victory in Villarreal. He had set up Vinícius Júnior’s goal in the 57th to start the comeback, and Éder Militão got the equalizer in the 70th.

