While You Were Asleep: Lewandowski set to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich, England thrash Northern Ireland in Euro 2022, Dunkley stars in England’s 114-run win over South Africa

Barcelona have agreed on a deal with Bayern Munich for the signing of Robert Lewandowski for £42.5m.

Robert Lewandowski had just one year remaining on his Bayern Munich contract and had told the German champions he would not sign a new one. Lewandowski would fly to Spain on Saturday for a medical before signing a three-year contract.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday – he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Lewandowski has been with Bayern since 2014 and has scored 344 goals for the club in 375 appearances across all competitions.

He has helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga titles in the last eight seasons, as well as three German cups, and has just been crowned the league’s top scorer for the fifth season in a row after netting 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga games in 2021/22.

Robert Lewandowski’s intention to leave Bayern was clear in February, disappointed as he didn’t receive a ‘proper’ new contract bid. 🇵🇱 #FCB Barcelona approached agent Zahavi at the end of February. Robert said yes. Only Barça. 🎥 …five months later: https://t.co/8dvech1OrM pic.twitter.com/QZKqC55oC5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

Lewandowski’s arrival will add to a busy summer of recruitment for Xavi’s side, despite their reported financial issues. Brazil winger Raphinha completed his €58m (£49m) move from Leeds United on Friday, joining Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen, who were out of contract at Milan and Chelsea respectively.

England thump Northern Ireland 5-0

England, already confirmed as Group A winners, secured another big win against eliminated debutants Northern Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side had secured their place in the last eight with a record 8-0 win over Norway on Monday but carried that momentum into their match at St Mary’s Stadium against opponents from across the Irish sea.

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby opened the scoring with a curling long-range finish in the 40th minute before Beth Mead grabbed her fifth goal of the tournament shortly after to take her top of the scoring charts.

Mead became the first player to score five goals in a single Women’s EURO group and is one off the overall record for a tournament of six set by Inka Grings in 2009.

Plenty of reasons to celebrate! ⚽️ 14 goals scored

🤩 6 different scorers

❌ 0 conceded#WEURO2022 | @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/ngWsfQazpt — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 15, 2022

Northern Ireland, the lowest ranked team in the Euros, did their best to stem the English tide but a quickfire double from Alessia Russo shortly after halftime destroyed any hope they had of keeping the score down.

The evening got worse for Kenny Shiels’s side as an attempted clearance from Kelsie Burrows in the 75th minute looped over goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns and into her own net to make it 5-0 to England.

England beat South Africa by 114 runs

Sophia Dunkley’s maiden century inspired England to a 114-run win over the Momentum Proteas in the second One-Day International to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead at the County Ground in Bristol.

Dunkley smashed 107 runs off 93 balls (8×4, 2×6) to help anchor the hosts to an imposing total of 337 for 5 after their allotted overs before Charlie Dean (4/53) and debutant Issy Wong (3/ 36) formed a daunting bowling partnership to restrict South Africa to 223 all out, despite a Marizanne Kapp half-century.

The third and final ODI gets underway on Monday, July 18 at the County Ground in Leicester.

Brief Scores

England Women: 337 for 5 in 50 Overs (Sophia Dunkley 107, Emma Lamb 67; Chloe Tryon 2/34, Nadine de Klerk 2/65)

South Africa Women: 223 all out in 41 Overs (Marizanne Kapp 73, Laura Wolvaardt 55; Charlie Dean 4/53, Issy Wong 3/36)