While You Were Asleep: Lendl Simmons retires from international cricket, Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastein Haller diagnosed with testicular tumour, Zinchenko set to join Arsenal

West Indies batter Lendl Simmons on Monday has announced his retirement from international cricket. Simmons’ announcement comes on the same day his former teammate Denesh Ramdin decided to hang up his boots for West Indies.

Simmons agencey 124 not out posted on Instgram that the right-handed batter has announced his retirement.

“Thank you king, but you are not out,” the post read.

“We have seen many talented cricketers in our lifetime, but not many as naturally gifted with the bat as you, Lendl Simmons. No practice required. You simply walk on the field and it is a party.

“On Friday last, you announced your retirement from international cricket via an official letter to the West Indies cricket board.

“As your agency, we take this opportunity to salute you king. You are arguably the most under estimated international cricketer in the West Indies. To date, you hold the record for the most runs in CPL. If anything, you are more talented today.”

Simmons’ international career spanned 16 years. He represented West Indies in eight Tests, 68 ODIs and 68 T20Is, scoring 3763 runs across all formats.

Simmons was a part of West Indies’ victorious T20 World Cup campaigns in 2012 and 2016. In the semifinal in 2016, he hit a masterful 82 to help West Indies topple hosts India. As the highest rungetter in the CPL, Simmons was handed an opportunity to represent West Indies again in their title defence in 2021 but his last outing turned out to be not so memorable as he made only 16 off 35 balls in his side’s loss to South Africa.

He also helped Mumbai to two IPL trophies, in 2015 and 2017, scoring a total of 1079 runs from 29 innings during his time with the franchise.

Hallier diagnosed with a testicular tumour

Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund announced that their new striker Sebastien Hallier has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour after complaining of feeling unwell. The Ivory Coast international had been signed from Ajax in this Transfer window as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who has joined Manchester City.

In an official statement, Dortmund said that the 28-year-old first complained of feeling unwell at training on Monday. The tumour was found during a medical examination, with Haller returning to Germany to undergo further tests.

Sebastien #Haller hat das #BVB-Trainingslager in Bad Ragaz krankheitsbedingt verlassen müssen und ist bereits zurück nach Dortmund gereist. Bei Untersuchungen wurde ein Hodentumor entdeckt. Gute Besserung, @HallerSeb! 🙏🙏 Weitere Infos: https://t.co/XPaNATxgDI pic.twitter.com/v6hA6MeGLV — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 18, 2022

“During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialised medical centre,” read the statement.

“Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected and that no questions be asked. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player.”

“This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else,” the club’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, said.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Haller joined Dortmund earlier this month from Ajax. The Ivory Coast international scored 34 goals for the Dutch side last season, including 11 in eight Champions League games.

Arsenal to rope in Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal from Premier League champions Manchester City. The left-back is due to have a medical this week to complete his move. The deal is believed to be £30 million + £2 million in achievable add-ons.

Zinchenko has enjoyed huge success at City, winning the English top-flight four times and likewise the League Cup. He has lifted one FA Cup and played in the 2021 Champions League final.

Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement in place since Friday with Man City for £30m guaranteed fee, personal terms also agreed. Zinchenko, always been keen on re-joining Arteta. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Contract until June 2026, as per @David_Ornstein – medical this week. pic.twitter.com/sVpYpZN2iH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Zinchenko would become Arsenal’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.

If all goes well the 25-year-old Ukraine international will join the London side on a four-year contract.

With the Ukrainian departing, Guardiola and City will move to find a replacement, with Brighton star Marc Cucurella at the top of their list. The Spaniard impressed during his debut season in the Premier League and he was Pep Guardiola’s first choice to reinforce the left side of defence.

However, City are reluctant to pay any more than £50m, which is the minimum Brighton want as the Seagulls look to get him signed to a new contract.