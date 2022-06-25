scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Jesus set to join Arsenal, Manchester City to rope in Phillips, Stokes equals Gilchrist’s record

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City have agreed a deal with Leeds for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

By: Sports Desk |
June 25, 2022 7:58:13 am
Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring; Manchester City have agreed a deal with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips; England captain Ben Stokes reacts during the third Test against New Zealand. (AP Photos)

Premier League champions Manchester City has agreed to sell their Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. Both the clubs have reached a full verbal agreement. There is still work to do to finalise the deal, including medical and personal terms but the fee is understood to be £45m.

The North London club has narrowly missed out on a place in next season’s Champions League when they finished two points behind Tottenham in the English top-flight in 2021-22.

Arsenal have been chasing Jesus all summer and appear to have finally got the deal over the line but for formalities and the medical. It’s been widely reported before that Jesus is happy to join Arsenal, despite late interest from both Tottenham and Chelsea.

The signing will put an end to Arsenal’s search for a new striker which has dragged on since January. Jesus is leaving City after Pep Guardiola signed Erling Haaland.

Man City agree deal to sign Phillips from Leeds

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips for a fee in the region of £45m to £50m.

England international Phillips is moving closer to leaving his boyhood club, where he came through the academy and flourished under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The deal has yet to be officially completed as Phillips still needs to agree personal terms and pass a medical.

The 26-year-old will look to fill the void left by Fernandinho at City, who revealed he will be leaving the club this summer after nine years with the club.

Phillips was the club’s major midfield target in this window and the Premier League champions stepped up their interest in him after completing the signing of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last week.

Ben Stokes in elite company

England captain Ben Stokes struck only one six during his 13-ball 18 knock on Day 2 against New Zealand, but the maximum has helped him to go level former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Adam Gilchrist, for the most number of sixes hit by a batter in the Test cricket.

Stokes and Gilchrist both have 100 sixes each in their career. Gilchrist has smashed those 100 sixes in 137 innings, while it took Stokes 151 innings to reach that milestone.

England coach and former Blackcap captain Brendon McCullum is leading the chard with 107 sixes in 176 innings. West Indies swashbuckling all-rounder Chris Gayle is at No 4 with 98 sixes in 182 innings, while former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis is at the fifth place with 97 sixes in 280 innings.

