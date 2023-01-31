scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
While You Were Asleep: India Women claim 8-wicket win over WI, United and City FA Cup draws confirmed and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders knocked out

With the ongoing English football season's FA Cup draw concluded on Monday, Manchester City are set to face a tricky away fixture at Bristol City in the fifth round.

Indian women's team, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup 4th round match and players in their post match interaction in ILT20. (L-R)
Deepti Sharma picked three wickets to help India bundle West Indies at 94/6 in their quota of 20 overs, eventually leading the side to an eight wicket win.

Having won the toss and opted to bowl first at Buffalo Park, East London in South Africa, Indian bowlers mounted pressure on the Windies from early stages of the game. Apart from Deepti, Pooja Vastrakar registered a brace while Rajeshwari Gayakwad also picked up a wicket.

In response, India chased down the total in 13.5 wickets left, courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues setting the tone with her 39-ball-42 as opener in absence of Shafali Verma.

United and City FA Cup draws confirmed

With the ongoing English football season’s FA Cup draw concluded on Monday, Manchester City are set to face a tricky away fixture at Bristol City in the fifth round.

Manchester United on the other hand will play West Ham United, who beat Derby 0-2 on Monday, at home.

In what may be the fixture of the round, Ryan Reynolds owned fifth division Wrexham may get to face Tottenham Hotspur, if they overcome Sheffield United in their replay fourth round match after a 3-3 draw on Sunday.

Dubai Capitals knock out Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Guided by another Adam Zampa 3-fer and fifty from George Munsey, Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets in the inaugural ILT20.

Having opted to bowl first, the Capitals restricted Knight Riders for 149/9. Joe Clarke scored a quickfire 52 off 27 balls up top but couldn’t rescue his side from scoring a below par total.

Capitals chased down the total with 14 deliveries to spare. The result meant Knight Riders remained at the bottom of the six team table with just one point off eight matches and are out of contention for the playoffs.

