While You Were Asleep: Bale joins Los Angeles FC, Liverpool in race to sign Bellingham, McLaughlin smashes her own world record

Sunday, June 26, 2022
Bale joins Los Angeles FC, Liverpool in race to sign Bellingham, McLaughlin smashes her own world record

By: Sports Desk |
June 26, 2022 7:57:39 am
Gareth Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC; Liverpool are interested in Jude Bellingham; McLaughlin breaks her own 400 meters hurdles record . (Twitter/@GarethBale11 & AP Photos)

Former Real Madrid forward and Wales captain Gareth Bale has joined MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

Bale confirmed the move on his social media pages, saying: “See you soon, Los Angeles”.

The contract will be valid until June 2023. Bale followed Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, who had joined LAFC.

Earlier this month, Gareth Bale led Wales to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years by beating Ukraine 1-0 to take the final European spot in Qatar.

Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for a then-world-record fee of £85.1m in 2013 and often had a fractious relationship with fans and the hierarchy at the La Liga club.

This included high-profile fallings out with Zinedine Zidane, a redemption in the 2018 Champions League final featuring a spectacular overhead kick goal, and a year on loan at former club Tottenham Hotspur in 2021/22.

But he won three La Liga titles, five Champions League trophies – winning one of each last season – plus three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, the Copa Del Rey and Spanish Super Cup during his time in Madrid.

The MLS regular season finishes on October 9, with MLS Cup play-off matches due to conclude in early November. LAFC are currently top of the Western Conference with 30 points.

Wales open their World Cup campaign against USA on November 21.

Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could be on his way to Liverpool after Man City edged towards a deal for Kalvin Phillips.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are a huge fans of the Borussia Dortmund star. England starlet Bellingham is the man Klopp really wants but Borussia Dortmund will not sanction another big-name departure following Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Dortmund insists that the England starlet will not be sold in this window.

Yet they are aware it could be hard for them to keep hold of him beyond next season even though they will ask for around £80million.

McLaughlin breaks own 400 meters hurdles record

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin won the US championships final in 51.41 seconds at Hayward Field, improving upon her own benchmark time at the American track haven of Eugene, Oregon.

The 22-year-old had previously set the record with a 51.90-second performance at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene almost a year ago to the day, only to shatter that figure in Tokyo, collecting gold in 51.46.

Britton Wilson finished 1.67 seconds behind with Shamier Little taking third in 53.92.

McLaughlin will face a potential showdown at the world championships with her main rival and reigning champion Dalilah Muhammad, who was absent from the national championships due to injury.

She finished second to Muhammad by seven hundredths of a second at the 2019 Doha world championships.

McLaughlin produced a 52.90-second win in Friday’s semi-final round and a 54.11-second victory in the preliminary heats on Thursday.

