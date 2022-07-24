While You Were Asleep: France storm into Women’s Euro semis, Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir wins world 800m gold and ENG-W beat SA-W in 2nd T20I

Updated: July 24, 2022 8:27:48 am
France Women’s football team beat the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time on Saturday. Eve Périsset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute, following Dominique Janssen’s foul on Kadidiatou Diani that was awarded by video review, to end the title defense of the Dutch.
The French exited at the quarterfinals stage in their last five international tournaments — Euro 2013, the World Cup in 2015, the Olympics in 2016, Euro 2017 and the World Cup in 2019 — but the curse is over. They completed the lineup of teams in the semifinals, where Germany awaits on Wednesday. Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday. France has only ever reached the semifinals of a major tournament once before — the World Cup in 2011.
Kenya’s Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir wins world 800m gold
Kenya’s Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir ran a textbook tactical race to win the world 800 metres title on Saturday as he peaked at just the right time after a wretched season. Korir arrived in Eugene with barely a race to his name but ran himself into form through the rounds. In Saturday’s final he sat near the back of the tightly-bunched pack for 600m before putting the foot down, sweeping past most of them on the bend then overhauling fading leader Marco Arop on the home straight. He won in one minute, 43.71, with Algerian Djamel Sedjati producing a storming finish of his own to take a surprise silver ahead of Canada’s Arop.
England beat South Africa in Second T20I
With another win on Saturday, England’s women cricket team has claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa. A second career half-century for Anneke Bosch was not enough as England beat Proteas by six wickets at the Worcestershire County Cricket Ground. Bosch had hit eight fours on her way to a 57-ball 61. In an opening century stand with Lara Goodall, Bosch had helped South Africa set up a competitive total of 148 / 6. Bosch’s fifty went in vein as England’s stand-in skipper, Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt led the run-chase with the bat to reach the target of 149 with six balls to spare.
