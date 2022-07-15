While You Were Asleep: France reach quarter-finals of Euro 2022, Koulibaly set to join Chelsea, UK police open inquiry into Farah trafficking revelations

France are into the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 quarter-finals as Group D winners with a 2-1 win over Belgium, but were pushed all the way in an exciting match.

The game also break the record for the highest attended edition of the tournament in history. The crowd of 8,173 officially lifted the aggregate attendance for the finals to 248,075, beating the record from 2017 already, at just the halfway point of England 2022.

✨ 𝑴𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒂𝒚 ✨ The goal that sent France to the quarter-finals! 🙌#WEUROmoments | #WEURO2022 | @Lays_football pic.twitter.com/GqNE26mv0B — UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 14, 2022

France took the lead in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani arrived at the far post to head in Sakina Karchaoui’s deep cross.

In the 36th minute of the game, Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert put through forward Janice Cayman who slid to get a toe on the ball and sent it past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, the team’s first touch in the opposition box.

That shock equaliser did not deter France, however, as just minutes later another header, this time from defender Griedge Mbock Bathy, restored their lead before halftime on Bastille Day.

Koulibaly to Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Chelsea from Napoli. (Reuters) Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Chelsea from Napoli. (Reuters)

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has signed his contract with Premier League club Chelsea.

Koulibaly, 31, has been offered a five-year deal.The Senegal international is set to be the Blues’ second signing of the summer.

As per the reports, the Senegalese defender has also passed his medical at the club, meaning that an announcement is all that is left.

Kalidou Koulibaly signs his contract as new Chelsea player following the main part of medical tests already completed today. 🔵🤝 #CFC Official statement pending, then it will be completed – second signing after Sterling. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

The Blues are already in America for their pre-season tour and training camp.

Napoli agreed to sell Koulibaly to Chelsea for €38m plus another €2m in add-ons, with the player penning a five-year contract believed to be worth €10m per season including bonuses.

Police inquiry on Mo Farah’s trafficking revelations

London’s Metropolitan Police Service has opened an investigation into four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah’s revealed that he was trafficked to the UK as a child.

Through this documentary I have been able to address and learn more about what happened in my childhood and how I came to the UK. I’m really proud of it and hope you will tune into @BBC at 9pm on Weds to watch. pic.twitter.com/rqZe41gFm8 — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) July 11, 2022

In a documentary, 39-year-old Briton, who was born in Somalia, added his name had been changed to Mohamed Farah from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents used to fly him to Britain by a woman he had never met before.

Once he arrived in the UK, the woman took him to her home in Hounslow, west London, and tore apart a paper with the contact details of his relatives. Her family did not allow him to go to school until the age of 12.

“We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS at this time,” the police department said in a statement. “Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information.”

Farah, who completed the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, will however run a marathon for the first time since 2019 when he takes part at the London Marathon in October.