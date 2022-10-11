While You Were Asleep: Forest-Villa play 1-1 draw, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz sidelined until December, Dustin Johnson wins inaugural LIV Series championship

The bottom-placed Nottingham Forest held visitors Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. The Steve Cooper side halted their run of five consecutive defeats and moved off from the bottom of the table.

Forest made 22 signings in the close season but Cooper is still struggling to settle on a starting lineup and he made five changes from the side thrashed 4-0 at Leicester last week.

Forest went ahead in the 15th minute when striker Emmanuel Dennis headed in a free kick from Morgan Gibbs-White. Villa responded in the 22nd with a superb Ashley Young strike from outside the area and thought they had taken the lead later in the first half when Ollie Watkins put the ball in the net only to be flagged offside.

On the other hand, Steven Gerrad’s Aston Villa is proving hard to beat but even harder to watch.

Last weekend, Villa drew 0-0 at 10-man Leeds and eked out a 1-0 win over Southampton before that.

The draw took Forest into 19th place, while Villa stayed 16th.

Diaz out Until December with a knee injury

Things are getting bad to worse for Liverpool. Liverpool have 10 points from eight games and are enduring their worst start in manager Juergen Klopp’s seven-year reign. The injuries to forward Luis Diaz and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in Sunday’s match against Arsenal had left them in the lurch.

As per the reports, the 25-year-old Colombia international Luis Diaz does not need surgery but will likely miss 10 matches in Liverpool’s packed schedule ahead of the World Cup.

The Reds will hope to have Diaz back for their visit to Aston Villa on Dec. 26 in their first match after the World Cup.

Diaz has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals with three assists.

Díaz will not miss out on the World Cup given Colombia did not qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Golf: Johnson clinches the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship

The two-time major champion Dustin Johnson clinched the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship.

Johnson won $18 million after clinching the individual title in the LIV Series with a 16th-place finish at the latest event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Introducing your 2022 LIV Golf Individual Champion 🇺🇸🏆#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/WCNHcBX7cK — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) October 10, 2022

The American, 38, shot a five-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish on nine-under par, leaving him with an insurmountable 42-point lead over Branden Grace of South Africa.

Johnson has 121 points going into the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah event this week in Saudi Arabia. He has a 42-point lead over Branden Grace, who had to withdraw last week because of an injury. The winner of each event gets 40 points.

Johnson was the most significant player Greg Norman signed for the rival league. He held the No. 1 ranking longer than any other player since Tiger Woods and had said in February he would stick with the PGA Tour until changing his mind in June.