While You Were Asleep: England Women beat USWNT at Wembley, Kluivert scores in Valencia’s win, Pierre Gasly moves to Alpine from Red Bull

In a mouth watering friendly in the heart of London, the European champions beat the world champions 2-1 courtesy of first half goals from Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway.

Featuring under the Wembley arch for the first time since they beat Germany in the Euros final earlier this summer, the Lionesses opened their account in the 13th minute. Left winger turned striker Hemp tapped in a cross from Beth Mead to make it 1-0.

The US Women’s National Team equalised through Sophia Smith after England were caught playing out from the back. The 1-1 was short lived as Georgia Stanway, who had been robbed of possession for the US equaliser, scored from the spot after VAR deemed Hailie Mace’s high boot on Lucy Bronze as a foul.

Ahead of the match, players from both sides posed with a banner that read, ‘Protect the Players’. This, in the aftermath of the recent findings from the Sally Yates commission on the systematic sexual harrassment and mistreatment of players in the US’ National Women’s Soccer League.

England host Czech Republic in their next friendly on October 11 when the US travel to Spain.

La Liga: Kluivert nets first goal for Valencia

Justin Kluivert scored his first goal for Valencia to help Gennaro Gattuso’s side win 2-1 against Osasuna in the La Liga on Friday.

Kluivert is the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, who scored two goals in his brief stint with Valencia in 2005-06.

Kluivert made a nice run behind the defense, took a through ball from Edinson Cavani, and chipped the goalkeeper to score in the 28th minute.

Defender Mouctar Diakhaby scrambled in a second goal for the visitors after Osasuna failed to clear a ball from a corner kick in the 54th.

Both Cavani and Osasuna forward Chimy Ávila missed penalties.

With the win Valencia rose into fifth place while Osasuna slipped into eighth.

Formula 1: Gasly moves to Alpine

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly has been released by Red Bull and will move to Alpine next season.

🗣️ "I'm extremely excited about this new chapter in my life". Welcome to the team, @PierreGasly.#Alpine #GAS10 pic.twitter.com/uPgjzofrYg — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 8, 2022

Gasly will join Esteban Ocon — a childhood friend — and will give Alpine an all-French driver lineup for 2023.

Gasly has won only once in F1, the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

Gasly has been a development driver for Red Bull. But Red Bull did not allow him to drive the big car — manned by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“I’m extremely excited about the new chapter in my life,” Gasly said in a statement.