While You Were Asleep: England and USA play out frustrating 0-0 draw, Saudi players get a special gift after Argentina win

England were given a reality check on Friday night after being held to a 0-0 draw against a buoyant United States side in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Coming on the back of a 6-2 win over Iran, England would have likely hoped for another win but The Three Lions were lucky to escape unhurt against the Americans.

However, coach Gareth Southgate saw the positive side of the result and said that grinding out results was important in big tournaments.

“Yes, we lacked a little bit of zip and quality in the final third and we weren’t able to open up, to create really good chances. But we had to show another side of ourselves,” Southgate told reporters.

Praising his defenders. who at one stage withstood a string of corners and set-pieces, Southgate said, “To be a successful team at a tournament, you have to show those different faces and we did that tonight.”

“I’m sure there’ll be a lot of noise about the performance. But not many teams go through World Cups and get nine points in the group.”

England face Iran in their next match on Tuesday in a politically charged matchup to reach the knockout stage.

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce for beating Argentina

After Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in the group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to create the biggest upset of the tournament, the Saudi government declared a national holiday to celebrate the victory. However, the celebrations did not stop there. According to a report in Fox News, each player from the team that beat Argentina will be presented a Rolls Royce Phantom for the upset by the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

The luxury which boasts a V12 with 48 valves and a direct gasoline injection can generate upto 460 hp (338 kW) of maximum power and 720 Nm (530 lb-ft) of maximum torque. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds. According to Car and Driver, a 2022 Rolls Royce Phantom is priced at nearly $460,000.

Davis Cup: Australia beat Croatia 2-1 to reach final

Australia had to fight back twice to reach its first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1 on Friday.

Lleyton Hewitt’s team recovered from losing the first singles and then the Australian doubles pair battled back from a set down in the decider.

Australia won its 28th and last title in 2003.

Zadran century lead Afghanistan to ODI win over Sri Lanka

Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 106 as Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs in their opening one-day international at Pallekele International Stadium on Friday. Zadran propelled Afghanistan to 294/8 and Sri Lanka was all out for 234 with 12 overs to spare.