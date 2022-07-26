While You Were Asleep: Ecclestone stars in England’s win over South Africa, Barcelona getting closer to sign Jules Kounde, Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury

Riding on a all-round brilliance of Sophie Ecclestone (33 not out of 12 balls and 2/24), England subjected South Africa to a 38-run hammering in the final T20 of the three-match series.

Opting to bat first, England didn’t had an ideal start as they lost Sophia Dunkley on the first ball of the match. However, Danni Wyatt (30), Alice Capsey (25), Nat Sciver (24), Amy Jones (28) kept the scoreboard ticking for England. But the final flourish was provided by Sophie Ecclestone, who scored 26 runs of Masabata Klaas’ last over.

That is MASSIVE!@Sophecc19 SMASHES 26 off the final over and we set South Africa 177 to win. Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/qeVdQ3uMn1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7gxHMzYwog — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2022

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, South Africa could only muster 138 for 6 in 20 overs. Tazim Brits (59) was the top scorer for the Proteas side.

For England, Sophie Eccleston (2/24), Freya Kemp (2/18) picked up two wickets each, while Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores

England: 176 for 6 (Ecclestone 33 not out, Wyatt 30; Mlaba 3/22)

South Africa: 138 for 6 (Brits 59; Kemp 2/18, Ecclestone 2/24)

Kounde set to join Barcelona

At one stage, seemingly destined to join Chelsea, Jules Kounde is now on the verge of joining FC Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had agreed on personal terms with the player and a £55m fee with Sevilla, but that has proven not to be enough.

Barcelona are now getting closer to Jules Koundé. Positive contacts also in the morning, personal terms are fully agreed with Koundé – working on final bid. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Chelsea are tired of waiting for the green light – ready to explore other options if it doesn’t arrive soon. pic.twitter.com/61eaBF8Cb7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

The centre-back is thought to favour a move to the Camp Nou over a spell in the Premier League.

Chelsea are now close to walking away from negotiations to bring Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge, according to the Guardian.

Jules Koundé deal, Xavi: “We are at work to improve the squad, the board is working on it. I can’t say more [on Koundé]”. 🔵🔴 #FCB @tjuanmarti “If we’ve to announce something, we will do it”, Xavi added. Barcelona are more than optimistic. pic.twitter.com/MEDDdSa7Su — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

As of late last week, talks were at an advanced stage and the 23-year-old France international appeared to be on the verge of a move to west London, but things have since stalled out, as Barcelona maneuver to sign Kounde from the Andalusian club, and for a lower fee than the £55m Chelsea have offered.

Following a takeover led by Todd Boehly, Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Pogba suffers knee injury

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said.

The Turin-based club did not disclose the estimated recovery time but added that the 29-year-old would see a specialist in the next few hours and continue treatment.

“Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus,” the club said in a statement.

The French international, who returned to the club as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could miss the start of the Serie A season. Juventus host Sassuolo on Aug. 15 in their opening match.