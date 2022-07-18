While You Were Asleep: Ronaldo calls out ‘fake news,’ Bayern rope in de Ligt from Juventus, Netherlands women’s clinch their 9th World Cup title

Portugal and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the reports about him going back to his childhood football club Sporting Lisbon.

Fans of Sporting were excited on Sunday as it was claimed his car was spotted in their players’ car par. Manchester United first roped in Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially describes rumours of his imminent comeback to Sporting as “fake news”. ⛔️🇵🇹 #MUFC Ronaldo denies this rumour as he’s not considering to re-join Sporting this summer. pic.twitter.com/zug9taK6vt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

An image of what fans believe to be his car at Sporting’s stadium was shared on social media recently along with the caption: “Sporting with more hopes in the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo. There is a photo circulating on social media that they say is of the Portuguese’s car in the garage of Estádio José Alvalade.”

Ronaldo has now responded to the report, writing on the post: “Fake.”

Ronaldo has been on the lookout for a new club destination in Europe with his priority to feature in the Champions League. According to reports, Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendes has presented the five time Ballon D’or winner to a number of clubs in Europe, but none have garnered a positive response.

Ronaldo completed a sensational return to the Old Trafford ahead of the 2021/22 season having spent three years in Italy with Juventus. He scored 24 goals in 38 games, including six strikes from seven matches in the Champions League.

United, however, finished 6th in the season which keeps them out of the Champions League, something which is touted as the reason for Ronaldo wish to exit.

Matthijs de Ligt set to join Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt for a fee that could reach €80m (£68m).

An €80m fee would equal Bayern’s transfer record, paid to buy Lucas Hernández from Atlético Madrid in 2019.

Matthijs de Ligt to FC Bayern, here we go! Verbal agreement has been reached tonight as clubs have been in contact all day – final bid accepted by Juventus for package worth more than €80m 🚨🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayern De Ligt has already agreed personal terms and will sign until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/JRQRubjVPD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

The Bundesliga champions stepped up negotiations for De Ligt after concluding a deal to sell the striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona for a fee that could reach €50m.

Chelsea had also been interested in De Ligt but switched to other targets when it became clear that he wanted to join Bayern.

The 22-year-old is poised to become the second Netherlands international to join Bayern this summer after the midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Bayern have also bought Sadio Mané from Liverpool and the right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.

De Ligt arrived at Juventus touted as the next great Bianconeri centre-back after shining as a youngster with Ajax.

But he has never quite lived up to expectations in his three seasons in Turin, despite helping the club to a Serie A title in his debut season in 2019-20.

Netherlands crowned champions

The Netherlands clinched their 9th FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup title after registering a 3-1 win over Argentina in the final.

Argentina settled for Silver, while Australia ended their campaign with a bronze after a 2-1 win over Germany.

World champions once again 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Pure emotion from this incredible Netherlands team 🥺 #HWC2022 pic.twitter.com/tYanmpLHLx — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 17, 2022

Argentina had very early pressure with two penalty corners in the first minute. Keetels, who was wearing the captain’s armband, stopped the first off the line and the second saw Austina Gorzelany put her shot high over the crossbar.

The first quarter ended goalless with both teams having enjoyed a smattering of attempts but neither side having edged ahead in terms of shots on goal or possession.

Laura Nunnink shares her joy after the Gold medal obtained at this #HWC2022 after a 3-1 win againts Argentina.@oranjehockey pic.twitter.com/kEqbbLN14I — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 17, 2022

One minute into the second quarter, Albers strode forward to intercept a high aerial thrown by Valentina Costa. Her movement into the circle forced a foul and subsequent penalty corner. Maria Verschoor gave the team an invaluable goal lead.

Netherlands’ second goal came via the route one approach. Pien Sanders threw a fabulous aerial. Laurien Leurink collected and threaded a pass to Frederique Matla. Matla put the ball high into Succi’s net.

Argentina came out for the second half determined to cut the Dutch lead but in their search for a goal the team lost their composure.

Netherland’s third goal was scored by Albers who carved her way through the Argentina midfield and defence before shooting past Succi.

Argentina finally had their consolation goal in the fourth quarter with Gorzelany converting the penalty corner.