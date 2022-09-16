scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first Europa League goal, England thump India by 7 wickets to win series, James Rodriguez joins Olympiacos

Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Europa League account in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez has signed for Olympiakos. Dunkley, and Capsey star in England's seven-wicket win over India.

(L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the spot against Sheriff; Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez has signed for Olympiacos; England beat India by seven wickets to win the T20I series. (AP | File)

“Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points!” Cristiani Ronaldo tweeted after Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

After failing to secure a transfer to a club in the Champions League — where he’s scored 141 goals — the Portugal striker had to settle for playing in the Europa League for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo was given a second straight start, including last week’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, after he was used as a substitute in four straight wins by United in the Premier League.

Ronaldo tucked away a 39th-minute penalty to claim his 699th club goal.

Sancho put United 1-0 ahead in the 17th after collecting a pass from Christian Eriksen at the edge of the area.

The game was moved from the tiny Sheriff Stadium in its breakaway home region of Transnistria that borders Ukraine after UEFA blocked Sheriff from playing there this season following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It took place in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, in the center of the country, at the Zimbru Stadium.

England hammer India to win T20I series

England registered an emphatic seven-wicket win over India to clinch the T20I series by 2-1 at Bristol.

Two days after putting up a dominant show with the bat in Derby, India were stuttering to 35 for five in the opening 10 overs. Two of their top five made ducks, while none of their Derby match-winners – Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur – could get out of single figures.

Richa Ghosh (33 off 22b) and Pooja Vastrakar’s (19 not out off 11b) rescued India with their quickfire cameos as they posted 122 for 8 in 20 overs. Sphie Ecclestone (3/25) and Sarah Glenn (2/11) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

In reply, England chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Sophia Dunkley (49) continued her red-hot form, while Alice Capsey (38 not out) made sure that there is no slip-up.

James Rodriguez reunites with Marcelo at Olympiacos

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez has signed for Olympiacos Piraeus, the Greek Champions announced on Thursday.

Rodriguez will reunite with Brazilian full back Marcelo who earlier this month signed for the club. Both players had several seasons together in Madrid.

The 31-year-old returns to European soccer after a brief stint for the Qatar club Al-Rayyan.

Rodriguez earlier played for top clubs such as Porto, Monaco and Real Madrid and won the Golden Boot in the 2014 World Cup with Colombia after scoring six times in the tournament.

His period with Real Madrid lasted from 2014 to 2020 with a two-year loan spell to Bayern Munich in between.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 08:10:23 am
