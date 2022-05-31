While you were asleep: Cilic eliminates Medvedev, menstrual cramps derail Zheng’s French Open dream; Wydad Casablanca claim African Champions League glory

It took until the fourth round, but now it’s the high-seeded men who are exiting the French Open. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev bowed out with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 loss to No. 20 Marin Cilic in a matchup between two past U.S. Open champions at Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday night. Medvedev joins No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up, on the way out of the bracket. Tsitsipas lost to unseeded 19-year-old Dane Holger Rune earlier Monday.

While only three of the top 10 women’s seeds got to the round of 32 at this year’s French Open, all of the top 12 men did. And all of the top eight men were in the fourth round. Cilic’s next opponent is No. 7 Andrey Rublev. They will play each other on Wednesday with a semifinal spot at stake.

Menstrual cramps derail Zheng’s French Open dream in loss to Swiatek

Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen suffered with menstrual cramps as she lost to Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the French Open fourth round on Monday after taking a set off the world number one. Zheng, 19, looked on track for a major upset when she claimed the opener in a tiebreak before Swiatek took control to win 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her 32nd straight victory. Zheng said she had no pain during the opening set but took a medical time out at 3-0 down in the second, having her back massaged on court before going to the locker room and returning with her right thigh strapped.

El Moutaraji double gives Wydad African Champions League title

Wydad Casablanca winger Zouhair El Moutaraji scored both goals as they claimed African Champions League glory with a 2-0 victory over holders Al Ahly in the final at a raucous Stade Mohammed V on Monday. Wydad celebrated a third continental crown after triumphs in 1992 and 2017 as they denied Ahly a record third straight title after El Moutaraji scored his first with a thunderous long-range strike and grabbed a second from close range.

The goals sent the home fans into raptures, with the final controversially staged at Wydad’s stadium after the Confederation of African Football said Morocco was the only bidder, Senegal having withdrawn their application.

UEFA commissions independent report into Champions League final fiasco

UEFA has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding Saturday’s Champions League final after ticket fraud and crowd trouble marred the showpiece event in Paris, Europe’s soccer governing body said on Monday. “The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final,” UEFA said.

FC Bengaluru United appoint Khalid Ahmed Jamil as head coach

Khalid Ahmed Jamil has been appointed as FC Bengaluru United head coach for the upcoming season. Jamil was previously associated with Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian head coach of an ISL team and the first Indian coach to qualify for the ISL playoffs. He has also worked with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in a managerial capacity and was instrumental in leading Aizawl FC to their first I-League title in the 2016-17 season.

