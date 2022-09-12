scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Bonucci scores injury-time equalizer for Juventus, Union Berlin move top of Bundesliga, Crawley puts England on brink of series win vs SA

Leonardo Bonucci scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Juventus. Union Berlin beat Cologne 1-0 to move top of the Bundesliga. England on the brink of a Test series victory over South Africa.

Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring; Union Berlin's Jordan Pefok (middle) fights for the ball; England's Zak Crawley walks off the field at stumps. (Reuters)

Juventus needed an injury-time equalizer from Leonardo Bonucci to secure a 2-2 draw with visiting Salernitana. Bonucci scored off the rebound of his own penalty.

Juventus thought they had snatched all three points when substitute Arkadiusz Milik headed home in the 94th minute but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review for offside. Milik was sent off for a second yellow card after taking his shirt off in a premature celebration, along with teammate Juan Cuadrado and Salernitana’s Federico Fazio who were involved in a confrontation as tempers flared between the teams in a prolonged melee.

Antonio Candreva had put Salernitana ahead early on after Pasquale Mazzocchi dribbled by Weston McKennie to provide the cross. Then Krzysztof Piątek doubled the lead with a penalty before the break after Gleison Bremer used his arm to deflect a shot by the Poland striker.

It was the first time since 2004 under Marcello Lippi that Juventus trailed a Serie A home match by two or more goals at halftime. Bremer pulled one back for Juventus after the break with a soaring header.

The draw left Juventus eighth in the table on 10 points, level, with Salernitana three points behind in 10th.

Union Berlin leading Bundesliga points table

An own-goal from Cologne defender Timo Hubers in the third minute was enough for the Union Berlin to finish first after the sixth round – one point ahead of Freiburg, which was held 0-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach in the late game.

Ten-time defending champion Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund are two points behind the new leaders, who drew with Bayern 1-1 last weekend and previously scored eight goals over two wins against Schalke and Leipzig.

Union, the only club in the Bundesliga to have played in the old East German league, was only promoted to the reunified country’s top division in 2019. Expected to promptly return to the second division, instead it has steadily improved, finishing 11th, seventh, then fifth last season to qualify for the Europa League.

ENG vs SA: Crawley ended a streak of 16 innings without a half century

Zak Crawley’s unbeaten 57 put England on the brink of a test series victory over South Africa at the Oval on Sunday. The hosts need 33 more runs on Monday to chase down a fourth-innings target of 130 and secure a 2-1 series win. Out-of-form Crawley needed just 36 balls to reach his fifty.

The win could even have been wrapped up on Sunday had bad light not brought an early finish. That would have made it effectively a two-day Test after Day 1 of the third Test was washed out and Day 2 was called off as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday.

Earlier, South Africa collapsed from 83-1 to 169 all out in its second innings, with three wickets apiece for Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes. Elgar became Broad’s 564th test victim, which moved him ahead of Australia great Glenn McGrath and into fifth in the all-time list of wicket-takers in the longest format.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 08:09:26 am
