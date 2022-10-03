While You Were Asleep: Benzema misses penalty, Djokovic clinches Tel Aviv Open, Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix

Definitely not a return Karim Benzema would have hoped for after a long injury layoff. The Real Madrid striker missed a second-half penalty kick as their streak of nine straight victories in all competitions was halted after a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Osasuna.

The draw also cost Real Madrid the league lead, as now they are tied on 19 points with their rival Barcelona. However, Barcelona are ahead on goal difference.

Benzema, who had missed three matches because of a right leg injury before the international break, had a chance to give Madrid the lead in the 79th minute, but his shot from the spot was saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. It was the third straight penalty miss by Benzema against the Osasuna goalkeeper.

Vinicius Junior had opened the scoring in the 42nd after finding the far corner with what appeared to be a cross attempt into the area, but the visitors equalized with a header by Kike García in the 50th.

Tennis: Djokovic clinches third title of season

Novak Djokovic put on a masterclass as he thumped Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets to win ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open.

Djokovic, playing in his first singles event since winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, launched an early attack and broke Cilic in the second game.

The moment when @DjokerNole became the first male player to win a tour-level title on all 3⃣ surfaces this season 🙌 @telavivopen | #TelAvivOpen pic.twitter.com/MjbmmYMfwk — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 2, 2022

The title should come as a major boost for Djokovic, who missed the US Open and the North American hardcourt swing due to his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to action at the Laver Cup team event in London.

The 35-year-old’s next stop is the ATP 500 Astana Open, which kicks off on Monday and will feature world number one Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Formula One: Perez wins in Singapore

Sergio Perez was handed a five-second time penalty for not staying within 10 lengths of the safety car when following behind, but the Redbull driver made a brilliant comeback to win the chaotic Singapore Grand Prix.

Perez had secured only two podiums in the previous eight races, a run which included two retirements.

¡¡Cuánto necesitaba este momento!! Ganamos y pusimos a nuestro país donde se lo merece. 🇲🇽

Excelente trabajo @redbullracing I really needed this moment!! We won and put our country where it belongs!!

Excellent team work @redbullracing 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h4JyLIRoYU — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 2, 2022

Perez’s win also put Max Verstappen’s Formula One title celebrations were put on hold, who finished seventh. Verstappen’s equal-lowest position this year matches his seventh at the British GP in July.

Verstappen had won the past five races but needed to win here and finish 22 points ahead of Leclerc to be crowned champion for a second straight season. That could happen next weekend at the Japanese GP.

Verstappen is 104 points ahead of Leclerc and 106 clear of Perez, with 138 points left in the remaining five races, including an additional sprint race in Brazil.