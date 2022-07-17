While You Were Asleep: Bangladesh complete series whitewash over WI, Fajdek wins fifth straight world gold in men’s hammer, Germany, Spain enter Euro 2022 quarters

A dominant Bangladesh defeated West Indies by four wickets to swept the ODI series in the Caribbean.

After being put into bat first, West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 178, Skipper Nicholas Pooran (73) fought the lone battle but he didn’t get much support from the other end. Pooran’s ninth fifty was his slowest, in 93 balls, and he was eighth man out to Taijul for 73 off 109 balls.

Not the #MenInMaroon day at the office at Providence stadium 🇬🇾. Congratulations to 🇧🇩 @BCBtigers for winning the ODI series #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/yPCOvbnCHq — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 16, 2022

Bangladesh made one inspired change from the second ODI, giving spinner Taijul his first international match on the tour ahead of pacer Shoriful Islam. Taijul took a career-best 5 for 28 in 10 overs. He bowled Brandon King with his third ball and got Shai Hope stumped with his 11th.

In reply, Bangladesh strolled to the win at 179 for 6 with nine balls to spare.

West Indies used seven bowlers, but after spinner Gudakesh Motie used up his 10 overs for a team-best 4 for 23.

For Bangladesh, Litton Das scored a brilliant 50 and out on 50 runs for the second wicket with skipper Tamim Iqbal (34). Nurul Hasan (32 not out) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16 not out) took Bangladesh home without any further hiccup.

Brief Scores

West Indies: 178 (Pooran 73; Taijul 5-28)

Bangladesh: 179 for 6 (Litton 50; Motie 4/23)

World Athletics Championship: Fajdek wins gold in men’s hammer

Poland’s Pawel Fajdek won his fifth world title in hammer throw.

Olympic champion and compatriot Wojciech Nowicki briefly held the lead after his third attempt but could only move one place up the podium from his three previous world bronze medals, while Norwegian Eivind Henriksen took bronze this time.

Not 1…not 2…not 3…not 4….but 5 🥇 in a row for @Pawel_Fajdek This marks the first time an athlete has won 5 titles in a single discipline at a #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/FxKljIBheN — World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (@WCHoregon22) July 16, 2022

Fajdek had a disappointing first throw but ran away with the competition on the third try, letting out a roar as he hit a mark of 81.98 metres.

He is only the second athlete to win five back-to-back world golds, after pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, who ultimately went on to win six successive titles.

“This was the competition which matters the most this year so I am glad that the major gold is in my hand for the fifth time,” Fajdek said.

The Pole said his mission was to attack Bubka’s mark.

“I want more! My goal is seven titles, I like to be the first, and no one has ever accomplished that yet,” he said.

Euro 2022: Germany, Spain through to quarter-finals

Germany completed a perfect UEFA Women’s EURO group campaign for a record fourth time as they comfortably defeated already-eliminated Finland. On the other hand, a last-gasp Marta Cardona goal helped Spain secure a quarter-final with England.

For Germany, the breakthrough took 40 minutes to come. Sophia Kleinherne rose to nod in fellow full-back Giulia Gwinn’s lofted cross from the byline after she was supplied by a clever Svenja Huth pass.

The second goal three minutes after the break was almost identical, substitute Kathrin Hendrich this time the crosser and Alex Popp the leaping scorer, making it a goal in all three games. Another sub, Nicole Anyomi, had supplied Hendrich to set up that goal, and just past the hour, she joined Kleinherne in opening her senior Germany account with an angled drive.

Germany went through a group without conceding for the second time, having posted three clean sheets in the 2005 edition. England in this tournament are the only other team to do so.

At Brentford Community Stadium, Spain flew out of the traps in front of a lively crowd of 16,041 spectators, with early attacks from Mariona Caldentey and Leila Ouahabi down the left forcing Denmark to drop deep.

The teams went toe to toe as the game grew in intensity, and in the 90th minute Spain finally broke Denmark as Marta Cardona rose highest to connect with Carmona’s cross and head in the winner. With that, Spain’s passage to the quarter-finals was secure, and they will play England on Wednesday, July 20.