While You Were Asleep: Atletico Madrid denounces racist chants against Vinicius Jr, FIFA bans Honduras player for doping and Gilles Simon advances in Moselle Open

Atlético Madrid on Tuesday condemned the racist chants made by some of its fans against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and pledged to work with authorities to identify those responsible.

A group of Atlético fans outside the Metropolitano stadium chanted “Vinícius, you are a monkey” before Madrid’s 2-1 win in the city derby on Sunday. Atlético could face the closure of the Metropolitano for a few games depending on the outcome of an investigation.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

“Our club has always been known for being an open and inclusive space for fans of different nationalities, cultures, races, and social classes, and a few cannot tarnish the image of thousands and thousands of Atleti fans who support their team with passion and respect for their opponents,” the club said.

FIFA bans Honduras player for doping at World Cup qualifier

Honduras’ Wisdom Quaye, left, and Canada’s Cyle Larin fight for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez, file) Honduras’ Wisdom Quaye, left, and Canada’s Cyle Larin fight for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez, file)

FIFA banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye from soccer for 18 months on Tuesday for doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States. Quaye tested positive for clostebol after Honduras lost 3-0 to the U.S. in February, FIFA said. The game was played in severe cold in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FIFA said the 24-year-old Quaye admitted the doping rules violation and made an agreement to serve a ban that applies retroactively and will expire on Aug. 1, 2023.

Quaye, a defender with the Real España club in Honduras, has made three appearances for the national team, which did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Three-time champ Gilles Simon advances in Metz

Gilles Simon. (Reuters) Gilles Simon. (Reuters)

French wild card Gilles Simon, who plans to retire after the 2022 season, won his first-round match against Belgium’s David Goffin 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday at the Moselle Open in Metz, France. Simon won the indoor hard-court event in his home nation in 2010, 2013 and 2018. He has not won a tournament since June 2019, but got off to a strong start in Metz by winning 23 of his 31 first-service points (74.2 percent) and 11 of 18 second-service points (61.1 percent).

In a matchup of two American qualifiers, Mitchell Krueger took down Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4 in the first round at San Diego. Krueger, who will face Australian seventh seed James Duckworth in the second round, won a hefty 34 of his 39 first-service points (87.2 percent). Eubanks served nine aces and saved five of seven break points but committed four double faults.

