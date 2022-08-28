While You Were Asleep: Arsenal extend perfect start, Gladbach deny Bayern Munich again, South Africa lose top spot in WTC table

Arsenal kept their Premier League perfect start intact as defender Gabriel late goal helped them to earn a 2-1 victory over Fulham. The Brazilian gifted Fulham the lead in the 56th minute but made amends in the 85th, tapping in from close range after a mistake by former Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

With four wins in as many games, Arsenal are at top of the Premier League points table — two more than champions Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Late drama at Emirates Stadium! 🤩 Enjoy all the best bits from #ARSFUL 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lsXt77qyTB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 27, 2022

Arsenal have won their first four games of a Premier League season for the third time after doing so in 2003-04 when they claimed the title undefeated and 2004-05 when they came second.

Arsenal had laboured against a well-drilled Fulham side who had been unbeaten on their top-flight return and fell behind when Aleksandar Mitrovic slotted in his 100th goal for the club.

But Fulham’s lead lasted only eight minutes before captain Martin Odegaard’s deflected effort levelled it up.

Gladbach frustrate Bayern

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane scored a late equaliser to help the Bundesliga champions claim a 1-1 draw at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Sane curled in his effort into the bottom corner in the 83rd minute. Earlier, Moenchengladbach went ahead in the 43rd minute when striker Marcus Thuram slid the ball past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for his sixth goal in all competitions.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side came into the clash on the back of a 7-0 hammering of VfL Bochum which made it three wins in their opening three games of the campaign but they struggled at times to find a way past Gladbach before Sane struck.

Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves. Bayern had 33 attempts at goal and could beat Sommer only once.

Gladbach was unbeaten against Bayern last season and stunned the Bavarian powerhouse with a 5-0 rout in the German Cup.

South Africa drop to No 2 in WTC points table

An innings and 85 runs defeats against England at Old Trafford pulled South Africa down from the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

All 🔟 wickets after a brilliant showing from our bowlers! 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/81wIbpOlKe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2022

South Africa had affirmed their position at the top of the WTC table after their win at Lord’s, but an innings defeat here has reduced their win percentage to 66.67%, below that of Australia’s 70%.

Sri Lanka are third with 53.33%, but South Africa will hope to seal a win in the next Test to ensure they are on course to reach the ICC World Test Championship final next year in England.

The series decider is at the Oval in London starting on September 8.