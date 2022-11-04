scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Arsenal pip Zurich 1-0, Roma beat Ludogorets, Nets suspend Kyrie Irving 

The Gunners took the lead in 17th minute via a thumping half volley strike from Kieran Tierney.

(Left to right) Kieran Tierney, Nicolo Zaniolo of Roma and Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn Nets. (Photos: Arsenal, Roma & Reuters)

Arsenal emerged victorious on matchday six of their Europa League campaign, thanks to a Kieran Tierney goal early in the first half. Already on top of the table, the London club ended the Group A action with 15 points from their six matches, losing only to PSV.

Arsenal also occupy the top spot in the English Premier League after 12 matchdays, with 31 points, two more than the defending champions, Manchester City.

Roma win must win game against Ludogorets

Powered by two penalty goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma beat Ludogorets to finish top two in Group C of Europa League. Roma With seven points in five matches, both AS Roma and Ludogorets had an equally opportunity to make it to the next round.

Brazilian Rick would give Ludogorets a 1-0 advantage in Rome going into the first half. Roma however, equalised from the spot 11 minutes into the second half.

Another penalty would be earned nine minutes later and Lorenzo Pellegrini would feature on the scoresheet again. Nicolo Zaniolo would wrap up the game with five minutes left in regulation time. Alongside the Serie A club, Real Betis go through to the next round.

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving 

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.

