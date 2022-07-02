While You Were Asleep: Alcaraz stays on course, England win European U-19 Championship, Man United to sign Malacia

Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from a potential quarter-final showdown Novak Djokovic after an easy 6-3 6-1 6-2 win over Oscar Otte.

Alcaraz will next face Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner. If he wins that match and Djokovic went on to beat Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, the pair will meet in the last eight next week.

Alcaraz,19, who had won only one match on grass before this year’s championships, appears to have found his feet on as he saved the only break point he faced on Friday while capturing his opponent’s serve six times.

Alcaraz, who has won four titles this year, won an impressive 88 percent of points on his first serve, hitting 37 winners in total.

England U-19 win European Championship

England fought back from going behind to defeat Israel 3-1 to win the European Under-19 Championship.

With the 2020 and 2021 editions cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, England – who lost finals in 2005 and 2009 – have now won two of the previous four competitions after last tasting success in 2017.

Israel, whose only other appearance in this competition came in 2014, dominated for large periods but England almost equalised in first-half stoppage time with their sole shot on target.

Oscar Gloch gave Israel the lead before Callum Doyle equalised from close range for England. Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka came close to winning but he hit the post. Chukwuemeka chested his side ahead and club-mate Aaron Ramsey sealed victory on a famous night for the Young Lions.

Malacia set to join Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia is set to join Manchester United from Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of Ten Hag era at the Old Trafford.

Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. 🚨🔴 #MUFC OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday – now confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ZKHtg62C7B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

The 22-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the option for an additional fifth year.

Malacia, 22, made 50 appearances in all competitions last term as he helped guide his team to the UEFA Conference League final in May.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the Netherlands last September and has won five caps for his national side.