What to watch this weekend: The Miracle Mile and not the Four-minute Mile was Roger Bannister’s greatest moment; how a javelin thrower’s body is like a bow

Why the strongest javelin thrower may not be the best

How the javelin thrower becomes a bow

YouTube: 4 minutes and 4 seconds

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz has spoken about elasticity being one of the strengths of India’s Olympic gold medallist. Maarten Vangramberen, a sports presenter, meets Bartonietz to understand the analogy. Bartonietz lives in Oberschlettenbach, a remote village in South West Germany with hiking trails, and on this day he is aiming at an apple tree with a wooden bow. He compares a javelin thrower’s body to that of the bow, with the javelin being the arrow. The human body can be as elastic as the bow because of the elastic components of the human body, Bartonietz says.

“Bending the bow is the main thing a javelin thrower has to do. Using the elasticity of the bow or the wood or the body when you throw the javelin,” Bartonietz says.

The coach explains the elasticity of the muscles and the ligaments and the tissues all play a role in a thrower’s body becoming a bow. He uses a release of a bent finger to show what he means by elasticity and acceleration. Chopra is not the strongest or the biggest javelin thrower but he has benefitted from being the most consistent in terms of technique and his flexibility.

“Only in the very last step does a javelin thrower change into a bow,” Bartonietz says. The video also has a clip of Thomas Roehler, the 2016 Olympic champion, talking about the importance of building up tension and releasing tension.

Bannister’s greatest moment, and it is not the Four-minute mile

The Miracle Mile

YouTube: Commonwealth Sport; 9 minutes and 53 seconds

Roger Bannister’s Four-minute mile at Oxford is one of the greatest feats on a track yet his greatest moment might well have been victory in the race called the ‘Miracle Mile’. Weeks after Bannister became the first to run a mile within four minutes, Australian John Landy did the same. All eyes were on their showdown at the 1954 Empire Games – what the Commonwealth Games were called back then – in Vancouver. For Bannister it was a chance to prove he was the best in open competition because of two reasons. His remarkable feat at Oxford was done with the help of pacers and no competitors. Two years earlier, though Bannister was the favourite to win gold at the Helsinki Olympics, he finished fourth. The race involving the two men who had run sub-four minutes was the moment of the Empire Games. Landy had great stamina and took an early lead but nobody ruled out Bannister who had a supreme finishing kick. Both these champions are interviewed by Jazmin Sawyers, a Commonwealth Youth Champion in the long jump.

They watch black and white footage of the race and talk about the build up, race strategy and what it meant to them.

Landy admits that him taking the lead and trying to tire his rival was a ‘risky strategy’ with a ’50-50 chance’. With the angle of the sun not throwing shadows on the ground anymore, a tiring Landy could not see where Bannister was. Just after the final bend, he turns back over his left shoulder but at that moment Bannister passes him on the right. A little known fact is that Landy was running though he had stitches on his foot after standing on a bulb by mistake. “Quite frankly I didn’t think about it until about 10 hours after the race. So it absolutely had no effect at all,” Landy says, steering clear of any excuse. At the Empire Stadium in Vancouver, the moment when Landy turns back to look and Bannister noses ahead, is cast in a statue.