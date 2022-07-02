What to watch this weekend: Ronaldinho’s Ginga, the sacrifices of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Imran Khan crying saazish

Ronaldinho can put a smile back on your face

The Happiest Man in the World

Fifa+, 1 hour, 47 minutes

https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/watch/movie/Ny88zzqsVnxCBUJ6fZzPy

The faithful at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium did the unimaginable, a standing ovation for the genius with a cool grin on his face and wearing Barcelona’s No.10 shirt. Ronaldinho had run circles around Real Madrid in the El Clasico. In front of their own ensemble of superstars, the Real Madrid fans wanted to make him their own. Before Messi at Barcelona, there was Ronaldinho. He brought the pure unbridled joy of street football to the greatest stadiums in the world and helped Barcelona turnaround their fortunes.

Whichever club you owe your allegiance to, watching Ronaldinho in The Happiest Man in the World will put a smile on your face. Even though his voice sometimes betrays the pain of ‘what if’, the Brazilian star still seems in a happy place.

Hj foi o dia que ganhamos a Copa das Confederações 2005!! Guardo com mt carinho essa competição que joguei desde 1999, onde marquei três gols em um mesmo jogo.. até 2005, que tive uma das maiores alegrias da minha carreira, levantar um troféu como capitão do nosso país!! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/MSagsnrYRN — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) June 29, 2022

A Barcelona in decline was looking at Ronaldinho as their saviour. The club even went to the extent of asking Brazilian coach Scolari to talk him out of joining Manchester United from PSG. The Brazilian to Brazilian connection worked. The big debut had run into scheduling issues though. Brazil wanted him to report ahead of a friendly on Wednesday, the day the club was playing Sevilla in the La Liga. With a bit of ingenuity, the game was moved to early morning, 12:05 am, fans were offered food for the first midnight match in the La Liga. The party really got started only when Ronaldinho swirled past two defenders and struck a beautiful screamer from outside the box to equalise. The whole of Catalonia heaved a sigh of relief. The camera cuts from the match footage to Ronaldinho of today, face a little puffier but the infectious smile shining through. He was perhaps the only one in the stadium certain he could give the fans a great time. With a twinkle in his eyes, Ronaldhinho says, “it had to work, midnight was my time” before breaking into laughter.

The story of one of the most gifted footballers, his glory days at Barcelona which culminated with a Champions League title, his decline post Brazil’s 2006 World Cup quarterfinal loss to France, all put together with crisp editing. The documentary shuffles between present day, his playing days and his early days in Porto Alegre. His mentorship of a young Messi at Barcelona is a lovely little story narrated by the Barca and Argentine great himself.

Watch footage of a very young Ronaldinho coming on as a substitute to score in a futsal game and it gives a belief that he was born with all the ball tricks, feints, flick ups, the very skills which fans loved him for but derided him for when the goals dried up and things went downhill. Though Ronaldinho doesn’t open up about what went wrong at Barcelona, the clips of him smiling, dancing and celebrating one year and a grimer version of the same player a year later sums up the decline – the joy which came with entertaining people and being loved had been extinguished.

🔙 #OnThisDay in 2002 @10Ronaldinho scored an exquisite #FIFAWorldCup goal 🚀 🇧🇷 @CBF_Futebol couldn't have cared if it was a cross or a shot, it hit its mark 🎯pic.twitter.com/zGtxPJeG1U — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 21, 2022

‘Ginga in my body’ is how Ronaldinho describes his natural swaying when the ball is at his feet. “Kind of dance… the gringos don’t have that.”

Towards the end, there is a present-day party in Ronaldinho’s house. With a glass in hand, he is dancing away – the joy he experienced at his peak may never return but you will see that the Ginga has never left him.

The many sacrifices of Greek-born NBA MVP Antetokounmpo

Rise

Disney+ Original, 1 hour, 50 minutes

https://disneyplusoriginals.disney.com/movie/rise

Adetokunbo, a surname of Yoruba origin meaning “the king has returned from across the seas”.

There is a scene in Disney+’s Rise where the protagonist’s father assures a Greek immigration lawyer that “I think I know how to spell my own surname”.

I can not wait to share the story of my family’s journey with the world!!! 🙌🏾💪🏾 #FOE pic.twitter.com/B391cafquW — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 17, 2022

Released last Sunday, Rise is the real-life story of Greek-born NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family’s journey from Nigeria to Greece and then the USA, after he gets picked by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 draft. How Adetokunbo became Antetokounmpo is a story for another day.

The biopic, thankfully, does not have the usual tropes that we generally associate with sports films. So no last-minute come-from-behind wins, training montages with inspirational background music score, and slow-motion shots. This, however, is an endearing film that casts light on illegal immigrants and their struggle to survive in a new country with limited access to legal avenues. Even when Giannis and his older brother Thanasis start playing at a local youth club in Greece, the family fears they would be exposed and deported back to Nigeria.

The lanky Giannis is not a natural, unlike his brother, with whom he shares a single pair of Nike trainers. He only picks up the sport much later in his teens. Though his height gives him the natural advantage to block shots, he struggles in other aspects of the game. Watching his more talented brother lose an offer to play for a local Greek basketball club due to their illegal status lights a spark in Giannis to succeed at all costs. He lives and breathes the game, and ends up sleeping on a mattress at his local gym so that he can wake up and start playing.

“We are hungrier because we know the meaning of sacrifice,” Giannis tells a Nike representative before the NBA draft when she asks him what sets him apart from other NBA prospects.

At one hour 50 minutes long, the film ends with Giannis making the cut and his family getting legal status to join him in the US. And two more brothers would follow Giannis and turn pro and play for NBA teams.

Imran Khan on everything but cricket

Junaid Akram’s video podcast with Imran Khan

YouTube: 1 hour and 35 minutes

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan talks about his foreign policy vision, why he isn’t anti-America or anti-India, cartels being protected by competition commission and mafia preventing appointment of experts in ministries. Khan, the former Pakistan cricket captain, admits the three-and-a-half years as prime minister was the ‘most difficult’ phase of his life. He talks about the international conspiracy to remove him from power because he wanted to do trade with Russia and also keep a strong relationship going with China.

Akram, and co-hosts Muzamil Hasan and Talha Ahad, cover a range of topics and Khan, keen to put his side of the story after a no-confidence motion ended his tenure, gives detailed answers.

“I am not anti-America… I am not anti-India, but against the racist policies of the BJP and the RSS and what they did in Kashmir. In India I have great friends. I also had a good relationship with the Trump administration,” Khan says.

Khan listed out reasons why America was unhappy with him. “Pakistan should never be part of anyone else’s war. Perhaps they thought that they could use us like tissue paper, like they did during the war on terror. 80,000 Pakistanis died fighting their war. Now, they have receptive people (leaders) now.”