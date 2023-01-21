WFI rejects wrestlers’ allegations of sexual harassment by president and coaches

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday in its letter to the Sports Ministry, categorically denied the allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and coaches, saying that “not any single allegation of sexual harassment is accepted nor has ever been noticed nor found nor so far complained nor reported to sexual harassment committee to WFI, hence allegations to that effect are equally malicious and unfounded without being any truth in the matter.”

The wrestling body added that, “the WFI is managed by the policy, rules, regulations, instructions etc. of the WFI or the Govt. of India or of International Body for the promotion of Wrestling as per its Constitution and Policy etc. and is not governed by the whims and fancies of any individual office bearers including President of WFI, which are also mostly available in public domain.”

It also alleged that the manner and method of protestors/wrestlers to air their allegation by sitting at dharna and doing press conference is part of deeper and larger conspiracy for vested interest or for gaining ground for themselves by maligning and defaming the management of WFI or its president or the coaches.

“The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president,” the WFI said in its response to the sports ministry.

“The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind.

“The WFI has enhanced the image of wrestling sport nationally as well as internationally and for the record of this ministry, it is not possible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of WFI,” it added.

The WFI sent its reply on Friday evening after being asked by the sports ministry to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.

The WFI listed 23 national events conducted in 2022 and claimed it “speaks of fair, supportive, clean and strict management”.

The WFI questioned the timing of the protest, and said vested interests are behind it.

“…who have evidently acted more in personal interest or under undue pressure or under any bigger conspiracy to malign and defame the present management of the WFI or president for vested interest only.

“The protesting wrestlers are accountable to explain for themselves, to the public as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, particularly when mostly the protestors are seen coming together from a particulars region/state of Haryana,” the federation wrote.

“It would also be worth drawing attention that even the next election of WFI is due in near future of 2023… that the protest is not in the best interest of the wrestlers, it has some personal as well as hidden agenda to dislodge the current management of WFI.” The letter, signed by WFI secretary general V N Prasood, also said that the federation is ready to cooperate with the government and will provide all the necessary information the ministry seeks.

The allegations were made by renowned wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.