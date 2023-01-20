scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Indian Wrestlers’ protest against WFI president Live Updates: 2010 CWG gold medal winner boxer Manoj Kumar joins the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Protest Live Updates, January 20: The protest gets bigger as it enters Day 3 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Written by Nihal Koshie
January 20, 2023 14:30 IST
Indian Wrestlers | Wrestlers Protest | WFIWrestlers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: Indian Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat are among the protesting Olympians. (Express Photo)

Indian Wrestlers Protest in Delhi News Live Updates: Indian Wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has entered Day 3 as Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers reached Jantar Mantar around 11.45 am on Friday. Last night (Thursday) they had met sports minister Anurag Thakur, a meeting at finished at around 1.30 am.

Wrestlers’ meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the federation.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat were part of the meeting. Thakur flew to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after an earlier meeting between government officials and the protesting wrestlers remained inconclusive.

Follow all the Live Updates from Indian Wrestlers’ protest, Day 3:

Live Blog

Follow all the Live Updates from Indian Wrestlers' protest against WFI president at Jantar Mantar: Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel,'Extremely shameful', says Delhi CM Kejriwal on no action so far; Will continue the protest until action taken against WFI prez, says Bajrang Punia

14:27 (IST)20 Jan 2023
2010 CWG gold medal winning boxer Manoj Kumar (in green) joins the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

14:13 (IST)20 Jan 2023
DCW chief asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to resign in wake of sexual harassment charges

DCW chief Swati Maliwal raised a question on Friday as to why the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president has not been asked to resign, in the wake allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by female wrestlers.


Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the last two days against WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.


'It has been 72 hours since the protest was launched by the Indian wrestlers. Why has the WFI president's resignation not been sought? Why is an FIR not being registered in connection with the sexual harassment allegations? Why is the sports minister not making efforts to end the protest? Till when will the pride of the country sit on the street like this?' Maliwal asked in a tweet in Hindi.
Led by Phogat and Punia, the protesting wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Sarita Mor, met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence here on Thursday night and demanded speedy action in the matter. The two sides were involved in a marathon meeting that ended around 2 am, with the parties failing to find a tangible solution.

14:00 (IST)20 Jan 2023
"Am an elected head, not working under anyone's mercy," WFI chief to address media, refutes reports that he met with Amit Shah

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is under pressure to step down over allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, dismissed claims that he has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter and said that he will 'expose the political controversy' behind the claims later today.

13:49 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Bajrang reiterates politicians not to try and hijack the protest

Bajrang has reiterated that their dharna is purely driven by wrestlers and requested politicians not to try and hijack the protest at Jantar Mantar

13:44 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel

The protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against WFI President, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.


In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.


The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.
Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed.

13:41 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Heavy media presence as Bajrang addresses the press

13:37 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Extremely shameful: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is 'extremely shameful' that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.


Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the last two days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.
'From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful,' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

13:29 (IST)20 Jan 2023
We will stop the Dharna as soon as our demands are met: Bajrang

We will stop the Dharna as soon as our demands are met: Bajrang Punia on Day 3 of the protest said. 

13:28 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Deeply concerned and disturbed- PT Usha

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Thursday said she is "deeply concerned and disturbed" by the sexual harassment allegations by renowned wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying the national Olympic body will do everything possible to safeguard the interest of the country's women athletes.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik besides Vinesh Phogat and others are staging a sit-in protest for the last two days at Jantar Mantar here against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation and have demanded that the federation be disbanded.

In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia. Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed. The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its President be sacked. They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

How ‘shaktishaali’ Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has ducked mud so far

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Express photo)

ALSO READ- What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of ‘unsafe environment’ at camp in Lucknow

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 13:22 IST
