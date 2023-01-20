Indian Wrestlers’ protest against WFI president Live Updates: 2010 CWG gold medal winner boxer Manoj Kumar joins the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Indian Wrestlers Protest in Delhi News Live Updates: Indian Wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has entered Day 3 as Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers reached Jantar Mantar around 11.45 am on Friday. Last night (Thursday) they had met sports minister Anurag Thakur, a meeting at finished at around 1.30 am.
Wrestlers’ meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the federation.
Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat were part of the meeting. Thakur flew to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after an earlier meeting between government officials and the protesting wrestlers remained inconclusive.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal raised a question on Friday as to why the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president has not been asked to resign, in the wake allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by female wrestlers.
Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the last two days against WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.
'It has been 72 hours since the protest was launched by the Indian wrestlers. Why has the WFI president's resignation not been sought? Why is an FIR not being registered in connection with the sexual harassment allegations? Why is the sports minister not making efforts to end the protest? Till when will the pride of the country sit on the street like this?' Maliwal asked in a tweet in Hindi.
Led by Phogat and Punia, the protesting wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Sarita Mor, met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence here on Thursday night and demanded speedy action in the matter. The two sides were involved in a marathon meeting that ended around 2 am, with the parties failing to find a tangible solution.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is under pressure to step down over allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, dismissed claims that he has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter and said that he will 'expose the political controversy' behind the claims later today.
Bajrang has reiterated that their dharna is purely driven by wrestlers and requested politicians not to try and hijack the protest at Jantar Mantar
The protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against WFI President, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.
In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.
Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is 'extremely shameful' that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.
'From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful,' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
We will stop the Dharna as soon as our demands are met: Bajrang Punia on Day 3 of the protest said.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Thursday said she is "deeply concerned and disturbed" by the sexual harassment allegations by renowned wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying the national Olympic body will do everything possible to safeguard the interest of the country's women athletes.
