‘The Mountain’ Hafthor Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Hafthor Bjornsson (Source: Reuters File & Twitter) Hafthor Bjornsson (Source: Reuters File & Twitter)

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

The event was streamed live on ESPN and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

Gwarrrrnnn @ThorBjornsson_!!!! The Mountain from Game of Thrones just broke the deadlift world record 💪 https://t.co/UpildUdU62 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 2, 2020

Bjornsson, who is six feet and nine inches tall, won the World’s Strongest Man

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.