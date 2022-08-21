Weightlifting: Mirabai, Jeremy, Achinta to skip Asian C’ship; to have S&C camp in US for World Meet

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and seven other top Indian weightlifters will fly to the USA on Tuesday for a three and half week strength and conditioning (S&C) training camp in St. Louis.
Chanu will be accompanied by 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Gurdeep Singh and former 2018 CWG champion R V Rahul and Asian Championship gold medallist Jhilli Dalabehra to St. Louis, USA for a three-and-half-week-long camp.
“We will be in USA for 23-24 days. It is the off season so we will have a strength program there,”Sharma told PTI.
Sargar, who went under the knife for the elbow injury he suffered during his event at the CWG, will go through rehab.
“All these lifters have small niggles like Gurdeep has some issue in his wrist. Sanket will go through proper rehab. We want that everyone is perfectly fit for the World Championships,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
The lifters will work with Dr Aaron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach.
Chanu has been consulting Horschig since 2020. He has been instrumental in sorting out her imbalance issue which affected her snatch technique.
She had a month-long training stint with Horschig in March, ahead of the CWG.
“Mira currently doesn’t have any issue but since we are going there she will also do some strength training,” Sharma said.
Senior lifters to skip Asian Championships
Senior weightlifters will miss this year’s Asian Championships opting to focus on the World meet instead, which is a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.
The Asian Championships are scheduled to take place in Manama, Bahrain from October 6 to 16. India will be fielding its ‘B’ team, comprising junior lifters.
“The lifters who have returned from the CWG will not compete in the Asian Championships. We will be sending our B team,” Sharma said.
“The focus is on the World Championship which is a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics,” the head coach added.
The World Championship, scheduled to take place from December 5 to 15 in Bagota, Colombia, is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Indian weightlifting contingent returned with a haul of 10 medals including three golds and as a many silvers earlier this month.
Although Sharma was happy with the performances of his lifters at the CWG, the head coach rued the missed chances.
“It could have been better. Ajay (Singh), who was gold contender, missed a medal. Sanket too missed out on the gold and Poonam as well.”
After Delhi liquor policy, Kejriwal govt’s deal to buy and maintain DTC buses under CBI lens
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
After Delhi liquor policy, Kejriwal govt’s deal to buy and maintain DTC buses under CBI lens
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, Ranveer Singh film 83 lead nominations for 67th Filmfare Awards
Kerala Governor calls VC of Kannur University a criminal
Milind Soman plays ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on loop as he runs for 450 km from Jhansi to Delhi
Telangana: Amit Shah addresses public meet, says BJP win in Munugode bypoll will herald downfall of KCR govt
Mendy’s error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds
Dhanashree Verma says she will not let ‘an injury or any baseless rumours affect her’, husband Yuzvendra Chahal shows support
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Train coach transformed into restaurant at Barmer railway station
Act on ‘leak’ of panel report, AIADMK tells DMK govt
Special train between Bengaluru and Shalimar in Kolkata announced
GodFather new teaser: ‘Boss of the Bosses’ Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan steal the show