We hope everyone is blessed with joy & happiness: Sports fraternity sends New Year greetings

Virat Kohli & Kylian Mbappe were among the sportspersons who wished everyone a happy and prosperous new year. (Twitter)

As the entire country basks in the fervor and festive spirit of the New Year, sport stars from across the world sent in their wishes for the year ahead. From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to HS Prannoy to Saina Nehwal and Rani Rampal, several sportspersons flocked to social media to wish their fans.

That time of the year when we'll do 2̶0̶2̶1̶ 2022. Time for a reboot! Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year 2022. 😊 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2022

We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZI3DU0JD5m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2022

Thank you 2021 pic.twitter.com/hErc8npoel — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 31, 2021

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year! Looking forward to the opportunities and challenges 2022 has in store for us. A reminder to stay safe and healthy. 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 1, 2022

New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cssKEpeePI — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2021

Happy new year gooooysssss 😃🥳 pic.twitter.com/FLUsSWw1v6 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) January 1, 2022

🎉 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ 🎉 A very #HappyNewYear to every single Red around the world! Here's to a healthy, happy and prosperous 12 months ❤ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TwB5KdYsOj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 1, 2022

वर्ष 2022 में प्रभु आपको सुख , शांति , शक्ति, समृद्धि ,सफलता ,संयम ,वैभव, व स्वास्थ्य एवं अत्यधिक खुशियां लेकर आए ;एवं भविष्य में कष्टों से आपका कभी सामना न हो! इसी के साथ आपको व आपके परिवार को मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ से हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं शुभ अभिनंदन #HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 pic.twitter.com/xgbTgINgCZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 1, 2022

Hope everyone had a safe New Year’s Eve last night. Please listen to my message carefully, if we want betterment for our country then we need to all work together to make a change! #StopAirFiring #GunSafety #HappyNewYear2022 @sindhpolicedmc8 pic.twitter.com/99pOHu6pOw — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 1, 2022

New year brings new expectations, may you all have your righteous expectation fulfilled in 2022. #HappyNewYear — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 1, 2022

Road to 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣… Happy New Year everyone

I wish you health, happiness and success. 🎊❤️ pic.twitter.com/t5upikqz0L — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 31, 2021

Happy 2022 to all of you! Let’s give it a chance to be a good one. pic.twitter.com/ckRulrpfPP — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) January 1, 2022

𝙰 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚘𝚏 𝚞𝚙𝚜 & 𝚍𝚘𝚠𝚗𝚜, 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍 & 𝚋𝚊𝚍 𝚖𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜, 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚊𝚖𝚎: 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚞𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚞𝚙𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 🖤 🙌🏾 𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸 ➡️ 𝗬𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗿! pic.twitter.com/nICAKe3tPg — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 31, 2021

Let's welcome this New Year with SMILES on our faces 😀😁😎

#2022 pic.twitter.com/nbwKWtXaP4 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) January 1, 2022

Bienvenue en 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ ! 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗲́𝗲 à toutes et à tous 🆕🤩🎉 ❤️💙 #WeAreParis pic.twitter.com/BMqPGM7liy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 31, 2021

Here's to a new year filled with many new opportunities, memories and experiences.

Wish everyone a very happy new year and my best wishes to all of you for a great 2022!#HappyNewYear — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 1, 2022

Wish u all a very happy new year 😍😍😍… #HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 pic.twitter.com/L766JyD9tL — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 1, 2022

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year!! Very excited for 2022 💫 pic.twitter.com/l3W6dbbruW — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) December 31, 2021

From my family to yours..wishing everyone a healthy and happy 2022. May you run, may u fall, may u lift yourself up and run even faster than before 🙂❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CULOEVVqn — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 1, 2022

हंसते रहो, गाते रहो और स्वस्थ रहो! Wishing you & your family a very Happy New Year! ✨ नया साल सब के लिए ढेर सारी ख़ुशियाँ लाए और हर पल को यादगार बनाए ⚡️❤️ COVID is still not over – mask up & follow all precautionary guidelines to keep yourself and your loved ones safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/b52zhL7GNQ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year everyone. Lets hope this year brings lots of happiness and joy🥂 pic.twitter.com/UKFHF3mTOd — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) January 1, 2022

Wishing you a year fill of happiness, health and prosperity. May this year give you the opponturity to follow and fulfil your dreams. 💫#2022 #NewYear #MovingForward pic.twitter.com/ysKBkjDb0V — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) January 1, 2022

The sportspersons also urged everyone to mask up to avoid getting infected by Coronavirus and have a safe and prosperous New Year.