Watch: Weeks before world championships, Yohan Blake records his fastest time in almost 10 years

Yohan Blake rolled back the years to win his fifth Jamaican 100m title, clocking 9.86 secs, his fastest time since his career-best 9.69 in 2012.

In what was a battle to the finishing line, the 32-year-old outlasted his 21-year-old challenger Oblique Seville who registered a timing of 9.88secs.

20-year-old Ackeem Blake was placed third with 9.93secs.

“The 4 by 100m relay is looking great. The male sprint is up there again and we are looking to challenge the world again,” Blake told Reuters after completing his sprint.

Blake, the 2011 World Champion, also dedicated the win to his dad, who suffered a stroke a few days ago.

“I just came out here to do this for him because I’ve been in disarray all week and just kept strong to win,” said Blake.

Meanwhile, Shericka Jackson sped to a season-best 10.77 secs to turn back the challenge of Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win her first Jamaican 100m title on Friday in Kingston.