Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Watch: Wrestler Bajrang Punia tries hands at basketball, asks fans to rate his basket-dunking skills

Bajrang Punia is the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships. In last year’s edition he clinched a bronze in Serbia’s Belgrade.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia playing basketball. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Ace grappler Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share a video of him playing basketball on Wednesday.

In the video, Punia can be seen playing basketball along with his friends. He shared the video on his Twitter handle and asked his fans to rate his basket-dunking skills.

“कितना स्कोर देगे आप लोग (How many scores will you guys give me?),” the wrestler wrote.

Watch video:

Bajrang Punia is the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships. In last year’s edition, he clinched a bronze in Serbia’s Belgrade.

After a successful stint at the Tokyo Olympics, where he soundly defeated Puerto Rican Sebastian C. Rivera with 11-9 on points, the wrestler is expected to make headlines again as India gears up for the next quadrennial event in Paris in 2024: Paris Olympics.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 13:18 IST
