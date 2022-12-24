scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Watch: When Wayne Gretzky beat Pele, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Bjorn Borg in 100M race

After the race, Pele can be seen congratulating Gretzky in a heartwarming gesture. 

Wayne Gretzky, Pele, Sugar Ray Leonard & Bjorn Borg. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In an old video that has resurfaced Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky can be seen beating Pelé, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Björn Borg in an a 100m race.

While the quartet of Gretzky, Pele , Leonard and Borg are from different sports, they all gave each good competition in the race.

In the viral video a fierce contest can be seen where all of them gave their bests showing grit, determination, speed and stamina.

When the video was shot, Gretzky was younger than Pele by almost 30 years old.

After the race, Pele can be seen congratulating Gretzky in a heartwarming gesture.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 11:43:00 pm
Next Story

‘Assam Police fired in self-defence’, says Himanta Biswa Sarma on Mukroh firing

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close