Watch: When Wayne Gretzky beat Pele, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Bjorn Borg in 100M race

In an old video that has resurfaced Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky can be seen beating Pelé, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Björn Borg in an a 100m race.

While the quartet of Gretzky, Pele , Leonard and Borg are from different sports, they all gave each good competition in the race.

In the viral video a fierce contest can be seen where all of them gave their bests showing grit, determination, speed and stamina.

When the video was shot, Gretzky was younger than Pele by almost 30 years old.

After the race, Pele can be seen congratulating Gretzky in a heartwarming gesture.