WATCH: Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli shared the country’s highest sporting honour with world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as the two were conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday.

Kohli, who was accompanied by his actor wife Anushka Sharma, his mother Saroj Kohli and his elder brother Vikas at the ceremony, is the third cricketer to be honoured with the Award after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 29-year old, who missed out of the top award despite nominations the last two year, has amassed 6147 runs in 71 Tests with 23 centuries and 9779 runs in 211 ODIs, including 35 hundreds.

Meanwhile, Chanu was nominated for the award after winning gold medal in 48kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships last year, following it up with a gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia this year. She did not participate in the Asian Games due to injury.

Chanu was quoted by PTI saying, “It was a huge honour for me. I never expected I will receive the award so early in my career. It is one of the happiest moment of my life,” Chanu said. “It’s been a week that I have started training again. The doctors have advised me to go slow so I will miss the World Championships in November. I am expecting to return at the Asian Championships in next April.”

The ceremony, which is traditionally held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was pushed to September 25 this year to avoid a clash of dates with the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, which concluded on September 2.

