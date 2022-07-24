Watch: The throw that won Neeraj Chopra silver medal at World Championship

July 24, 2022 9:44:58 am
Neeraj Chopra on Sunday won India’s first-ever silver medal in Athletics at the World Championships for India. The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal — bronze — in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.
The 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra, who had come into the event as hot favourite, secured the medal with a throw of 88.13m finishing second.
Neeraj didn’t had an ideal start as he began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.
The throw that won #NeerajChopra the silver medal at #WorldChampionship. It's incredible how these guys know the throw is good the moment they release the #javelin. That roar!
This man continues to write history. And he's just 24! pic.twitter.com/dhEj7vDD2G
— Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) July 24, 2022
The roar after his fourth attempt is something that Indian sports fans will never forget.
Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.
Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.
The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.
Subscriber Only Stories
Last year, Neeraj Chopra had won India’s maiden gold in the track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won it in the 2008 Beijing Games.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Latest News
Watch: The throw that won Neeraj Chopra silver medal at World Championship
Ubisoft pushes back next Assassin’s Creed title in already thin year
TNPSC Group 4 Exam: Check how to download hall tickets, other exam guidelines
Delhi: 54-year-old man killed, body stuffed inside fridge; brother, friend arrested
Principals of 10 Govt schools in Outer Delhi meet DCP to discuss student safety
India Monsoon Live Updates: Heavy rains lash several parts of Chhattisgarh; IMD predicts rainfall in Telangana, Tamil Nadu today
CA Intermediate results: AIR 2 Nishtha Bothra believes meditation helped her focus on preparation
House of the Dragon begins at the height of Targaryen power: ‘They have the most dragons they will ever have’
The Right Choice | Should a commerce student choose B.Com (Hons) or B.A (Hons) Economics? Expert explains
Private CCTVs should be made part of VISHWAS project: Amit Shah
Shamshera box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s return to cinemas finds no takers
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park