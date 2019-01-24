Watch: Hungarian Open table tennis tournament sees an unmissable rally

Toggle Menu
The ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open, which concluded on Sunday with China making a clean sweep of all the five titles at offer, had many intense yet super play moments.

The ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open, which concluded on Sunday with China making a clean sweep of all the five titles on offer, had many intense yet super play moments. In one of the men’s singles matches last week between Chuqin Wang and Simon Gauzy, the two shared an intense rally that garnered a lot of reaction on social media.

In the women’s singles final, Chen Meng (2nd seed) beat Zhu Yuling 9-11, 11-7, 11-13, 13-11, 11-4, 11-5 to claim gold. Here is what she said after the match, “Zhu Yuling and I prepared very well before the match and we both think it will be very tough, because we are very familiar with each other’s play. But in the end I just tried to do what I think is the best, do my tactics and it worked out.”

In the men’s singles final, Lin Gaoyuan (3rd seed) defeated Wang Chuqin 13-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-9. Meanwhile, the Chinese duo of Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen (5th seeds) beat the host Hungarian duo of Adam Szudi/Szandra Pergel (8th seeds) to win the mixed doubles title.

In the all-Chinese women’s doubles and men’s doubles finals, Wang Manyu/Zhu Yuling (top seeds) and Liang Jingkun/Xu Xin won respectively.

