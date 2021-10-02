scorecardresearch
Watch: Neeraj Chopra mimics his Olympic javelin throw underwater

Neeraj Chopra posted underwater video of himself in which he was shadow practicing his javelin throw moves.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 2, 2021 4:19:02 pm
Neeraj Chopra

India’s first Olympic gold medallist in athletics Neeraj Chopra thinks of his javelin even when he is underwater. Neeraj, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, posted a video of himself shadow practicing javelin throw underwater with a caption that said, “Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I’m always thinking of the javelin!.”

Neeraj can be seen enjoying underwater and performing the action of throwing a javelin, quite like the one that won him the elusive gold. The 23-year-old also shared a couple of photographs from his Maldives holiday in his Instagram stories, one of which shows him enjoying his “healthy breakfast with a view”.

More than half a century after Milkha Singh looked back for a fraction of a second and 37 years after PT Usha forgot to dip at the finish line resulting in heart-breaking fourth-place finishes, the glorious flight of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin gave the country its first-ever track and field medal, a gold in Tokyo 2020.

The Haryana boy did not just win a gold medal, flinging the javelin a staggering 87.58m to top the charts in Tokyo, but vaulted himself into history books. The gold, a historic first for the country in track and field, the second for an individual ever and the first since Abhinav Bindra’s in 2008, would also ensure India’s richest-ever tally.

Such has been the impact of Neeraj’s success that popular sports academies, like the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, are clocking a rush of new enrollments. An Olympian says he is getting “at least half-a-dozen text messages every day” from beginners asking about coaches. And retailers are shipping in more equipment. Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August has triggered a javelin surge at the grassroots.

