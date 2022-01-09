Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s rigorous training session in gym

Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner shared an Instagram video on Sunday in which he can be seen doing a rigorous workout in a gym.

In the video, captioned “Effort and hard work have no substitutes”, Chopra can be seen taking part in a plethora of physical activities to stay in shape.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the javelin thrower had landed in the elite Chula Vista training centre in California to resume his training.

“I have lost 5, 5-and-a-half kilograms in 20 odd days,” Chopra said during a year-end press meet. But hitting the track after a long break wasn’t as smooth as the Olympic champion would have wanted.

“When I returned from the Olympics, I didn’t put any restrictions on my diet. I had been controlling my eating habits for a very long time thinking I need to restrain myself until I do well in Tokyo,” he had said.

“I love my Indian food a lot… Maine sab kuch khaya (I ate everything). After the Olympics, I gained 12-13 kilograms. I have lost 5 kgs and have reached my normal offseason weight. It has been 20 days or so since resuming training and I have cut down this much. It was really difficult initially. My body was hurting and I had to put extra effort into everything.”

Neeraj is getting himself ready for World Championships, Diamond League, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, which are all scheduled to take place this year.

Chopra was pleased with the progress he has made since he started training again. Training abroad, he had said, had also helped him stay more focused than he would have had he remained in India.

“Patiala was really cold and I was getting way too many wedding invitations,” he had stated.

“When you go out for training, you only train and rest and hardly go out. When you train (abroad), your entire attention is on your sport. We need to follow a proper athlete’s life and we have to give our 100 percent. The weather is also fine now,” he had said.