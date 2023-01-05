scorecardresearch
Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s athleticism leaves sprint legend Michael Johnson in awe again

Johnson, who has won 8 World Championships gold medals and also held the Olympic and World record for the 200m and 400m was amazed with a video of Chopra’s warm-up at an outdoor track ahead of an event.

In the video, Chopra can be seen going through his warm-up drills in a seamless motion. (Videograb)

With every passing year, Neeraj Chopra has achieved even greater heights of success in the world of athletics. India’s first track and field athlete to win an Olympics gold medal barely fails to mesmerize sports connoisseurs with not just his medals but also his athletic abilities.

Legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson was the latest in that list as the winner of four Olympic gold medals took to Twitter to praise the young athlete.

Sharing a video from one of Chopra’s training sessions, he wrote: “Some more amazing athleticism from from Neeraj Chopra”

Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson had posted video of Chopra’s impressive sprinter/jumper movement warm-up.

The 25-year-old Chopra had an unforgettable 2022 after taking silver at the World Championships in Oregon becoming only the second Indian to win a global medal after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in the women’s long jump in 2003. Chopra also became the first Indian to win a Diamond League title when he clinched the win in Zurich in September.

And he will headline the World Athletic Championships which gets underway in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 16:27 IST
