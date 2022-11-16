Watch: Neeraj Chopra shares video of himself training

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is known for his physical fitness regime and in an example of that, the javelin thrower shared a video of himself training.

In a clip shared on Twitter, titled “Rukna nahi hain”, Chopra was seen climbing up two ropes and then climbing down in an astounding feat of wrist strength.

Earlier this month, in an interaction with Indian Express, Chopra had talked about his training experience in different countries. “My first training stint outside India was in Spala, Poland in 2016. Earlier, it was an occasional overseas training camp and I would spend most of the time in India. This time I started from Chula Vista in the US and then I went to Gloria and then to different countries across Europe. We plan our training trip according to the competition dates. For the World Championships, we reached Chula Vista two weeks before the event for training and to get accustomed to the timezone and weather,” he had said.

In September, Chopra became the first Indian to win the title of Diamond League Champion. He had also claimed a world championship silver in July. He has broken the national record not once but twice. 86.69 metres in difficult weather is the least distance he has thrown to win an event this year. He has three throws over 89 metres this year.

In his only other Diamond League in Stockholm, he had improved the national record from 89.30 metres to 89.94 metres.

A look at his medal-winning throws since returning after a long break post the Olympic Games is a testament to Chopra’s fail-safe technique, his elasticity and mental strength.