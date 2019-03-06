WATCH: Mike Tyson throws air punches in a bar, shows he’s still got it

Mike Tyson had said in 2000 after beating Lous Savarese in 38 seconds that he is Alexander, comparing himself to the 1st century AD conquerer. It has been 18 years since then, and 13 years since he stunned the world by announcing his retirement, but the 52-year-old showed that he’s still got it.

Iron Mike still got it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S0dGHXnOG3 — Boxing Life (@BoxingL1fe) 3 March 2019

In a video that is going on viral on social media, Tyson can be seen standing behind a bar and throwing a few punches. He throws a number of hooks and bobs and then weaves as if an opponent is throwing punches. Tyson seems to be giving advice to two men who can be seen in the background.

The former boxer, who has 44 knockout wins under his belt, holds the record for the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title when he beat Trevor Berbick in for the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship in 1986.

He went on to win his first 19 fights by knockouts or stoppage and 12 of them were won in the first round. By 1987, Tyson had also won the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles, thus becoming the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBC, WBA and IBF titles simultaneously. He defended these titles nine times before finally losing them all to Buster Douglas in 1990.

In 1992, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison. He was released on parole after serving three years.

In 1996, he became the only the sixth boxer to win back a heavyweight title after losing it. In 2002, he lost his title to Lennox Lewis and the next year, he declared bankruptcy. Tyson then announced his retirement from professional boxing in 2006.